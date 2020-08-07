Jerry O’Connell: Leah McSweeney Is the ‘Best Rookie Housewife of All Time’ 

Rookie of the year! Housewives fanatic Jerry O’Connell is loving what Leah McSweeney is bringing to The Real Housewives of New York City franchise.

“I think Leah is fitting in great and that’s tough. You have to be a strong person to break into that group,” O’Connell, 46, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the new episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It may be the toughest group of all and Leah may have done it the best. I mean, I’m going to say it right now, Leah may be the best rookie housewife of all time.”

He continued: “She jumped right in as a New Yorker, immediately bonded with Countess [Luann de Lesseps], went through a few arguments with people, held her own. Really, really nothing, but praise.”

The Secret: Dare to Dream actor, who was discussing his partnerships with Bob Evans, has also been spending time during the coronavirus pandemic catching up on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is without Lisa Vanderpump.

“Now that Lisa Vanderpump is not on there, it’s interesting to see. It’s interesting to see who’s jockeying for that throne,” he tells Us. “You would think the natural heir on that show would be Kyle [Richards], but I have to say, I think Lisa Rinna might be the new queen of Beverly Hills.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.