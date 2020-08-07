Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 19

Jerry O’Connell: Leah McSweeney Is the ‘Best Rookie Housewife of All Time’ 

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Rookie of the year! Housewives fanatic Jerry O’Connell is loving what Leah McSweeney is bringing to The Real Housewives of New York City franchise.

Jerry O’Connell: Leah McSweeney Is the ‘Best Rookie Housewife of All Time’
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Bravo

“I think Leah is fitting in great and that’s tough. You have to be a strong person to break into that group,” O’Connell, 46, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the new episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It may be the toughest group of all and Leah may have done it the best. I mean, I’m going to say it right now, Leah may be the best rookie housewife of all time.”

Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Read article

He continued: “She jumped right in as a New Yorker, immediately bonded with Countess [Luann de Lesseps], went through a few arguments with people, held her own. Really, really nothing, but praise.”

The Secret: Dare to Dream actor, who was discussing his partnerships with Bob Evans, has also been spending time during the coronavirus pandemic catching up on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is without Lisa Vanderpump.

Inside the Dramatic ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Reunion: Everything We Know

Read article

“Now that Lisa Vanderpump is not on there, it’s interesting to see. It’s interesting to see who’s jockeying for that throne,” he tells Us. “You would think the natural heir on that show would be Kyle [Richards], but I have to say, I think Lisa Rinna might be the new queen of Beverly Hills.”

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 17

Melissa Gorga Gives Advice to Denise Richards: ‘Never Run’ 
Stay and fight! Denise Richards has had her fair share of drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, it seems like when the heat is on, Denise tends to flee. Housewives veteran Melissa Gorga knows...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 16

Not Tuning In! Heather Dubrow Hasn’t Watched ‘RHOC’ Since She Left 
Not tuning in! Since exiting The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2017, Heather Dubrow has made it a point not to watch the hit bravo series. “You know what? I haven’t watched the show since I left,” Heather, 51,...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 15

RHONY's Luann Says Sonja Morgan's Cabaret Payment Claims Are Not the 'Truth' 
Pay up, Luann! The Real Housewives of New York City headed to the Berkshires on the July 9 episode and drama ensued between Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan after it was revealed that Sonja was only paid $225 to be a part...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 14

Phaedra Parks on Returning to ‘RHOA’: ‘Everybody Has to Grow’
Finding love and not drama! Phaedra Parks isn’t looking to get her peach back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she is in a “wonderful place” with her boyfriend Medina Islam. “Right now, I’m finding love,”...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card