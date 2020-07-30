Done with the drama. Leah McSweeney hits her breaking point during the Thursday, July 30, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City while on an outing with some of the women. While Ramona Singer is giving Sonja Morgan life advice, Leah, 37, can’t help but think she’s being fake.

“This is all an act. This is total and utter bulls–t, because I have seen firsthand Ramona’s nasty side,” the designer says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “In the past, I let things go with Ramona but being ignored and acting like you’re invisible is the worst thing you can do to someone.”

While Ramona, 63, and Sonja, 56, continue to talk and ignore Leah’s presence, she in turn snaps.

“Ramona is a terrible person and everybody knows it,” the Married to the Mob founder says in front of the pair talking. As the women attempt to ignore her, she continues, “She’s a bitch, she doesn’t support women, she’s phony and she singles me out.”

Leah then turns her attention to Sonja specifically. “You’re one of her best friends, and she treats you like s–t,” she says. “Because that’s Ramona. I’m leaving.”

The video also flashes back to a confrontation Leah recently had with Ramona, in which the Life on the Ramona Coaster author complimented all of the women’s daughters but not hers.

“Not my daughter?” Leah asks. When the Ageless by Ramona founder tells her, “I don’t know your daughter,” Leah quickly responds, “That’s disgusting.”

Watch the full clip above for more! The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.