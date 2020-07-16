Someone in NYC is full of it … but Ramona Singer insists it’s not her! The Real Housewives of New York City star fired back after her costars Leah McSweeney and Elyse Slaine poked fun at her sex life in a new video.

The drama started when Bravo viewer Heather Foley shared a Cameo she received from Elyse on Wednesday, July 15, via Instagram.

“Ramona ‘I’ve got 50 best friends!’ well guess what bitch? Now she’s down to 49 ’cause I am out!” Elyse began in the video. “You want a little tea on Ramona? Wait ’til you hear why she says that she can’t meet a man. Listen to what she says. … I have a friend who wants to give a little tea on why Ramona can’t meet a man.”

Leah then popped up and quipped, “She s–-ts during sex!”

After Elyse let out a laugh, she replied, “No, no, no … Alright, well, OK.”

The video has subsequently surfaced on several Bravo fan accounts — and caught Ramona’s attention.

“There is absolutely no truth to this,” the Ageless by Ramona CEO commented on BravoHistorian’s Instagram post on Thursday, July 16. “These girls are blatantly lying to create fake news in order to try and gain their own fame. It is very sad, immature and quite frankly mean girl behavior. The both have daughters and Nicole Slaine @nikislaine is a family friend. What example are they sending them … that bullying is acceptable.”

Leah, who shares 12-year-old daughter Kiki with her ex Rob Cristofaro, clearly wasn’t happy that Ramona brought their kids into the drama.

“OK geriatric Regina George AKA miss all lives matter don’t worry about the example I set for my daughter,” she quipped back in the comments section. “She has an open mind and heart. Treats all with respect. Sees every race, religion, sexuality as equal. Elyse was ur actual friend (no idea why). You don’t deserve Elyse. OH HELL NO BITCH!”

Leah and Ramona have been at odds since the Married to the Mob designer joined RHONY during season 12.

“Ramona is like the evil stepmother that you don’t have. I mean, that’s how I’m feeling now,” Leah told Us last month. “Look, I’m forgiving. I am able to keep things moving. I can forgive, I can move on all that. But there are instances where I’m watching this and I’m like, you know, there’s a lot of me owning up to s—t and apologizing for s—t, but not so much on the other side and some things. And I think on the reunion, that’s all gonna have to be addressed. … Get ready everybody [for the reunion]. ‘Cause I’m so ready for it. And I cannot wait.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.