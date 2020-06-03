Living and learning. Ramona Singer apologized for saying “all lives matter” after the death of George Floyd.

“I wasn’t educated enough on the cause and I’m sorry,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 63, wrote in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, June 2.

Singer told fans that she has turned to her 25-year-old daughter, Avery, to learn more about the history of racism in the U.S. as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I am taking the time to educate myself more on this topic and avery shared the documentary with me as well,” the Bravo personality responded to another Instagram follower who suggested she watch director Ava DuVernay’s film 13th on Netflix. “She’s been making a list with me.”

Singer stood with the African American community by participating in “Blackout Tuesday.” The initiative encouraged Instagram users to step away from the social media platform for a day in order to spend time educating themselves on Black Lives Matter and Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the unarmed black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

“#BlackOutTuesday ‘Darkness cannot drive darkness; Light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; Love can do that.’ – Martin Luther King, Jr.,” the reality star captioned her post on Tuesday, adding the hashtags “#istandwithyou” and “#strongertogether.”

Singer came under fire on Sunday, May 31, after commenting, “All lives matter” on an Instagram post. Her RHONY costar Leah McSweeney put Singer on blast by sharing a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Stories, circling it and adding a face-palm emoji.

The castmates have been feuding on and off camera for weeks. Most recently, McSweeney, 28, clapped back at Singer and Avery for their reactions to her getting drunk during a weekend trip to Rhode Island on the Thursday, May 28, episode. After Avery shared videos of herself and her mother laughing and cringing at McSweeney’s behavior, the fashion designer responded via Instagram, writing, “Sit down sweetie.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.