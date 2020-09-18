Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 24

Erika Jayne Reveals the ‘Most Frustrating Part’ of Denise Richards’ ‘RHOBH’ Drama

Not quite ready to let it go. Denise Richards is on her way out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Erika Jayne is still ruminating on the trouble that the actress stirred up during season 10.

“I think the most frustrating part about all of this was that Denise could not even acknowledge what was said on camera,” Erika, 49, explained during the Thursday, September 17, episode of Daily Pop. “So it’s kind of like irrefutable evidence. And then just, ‘I didn’t say that’ … but it’s on camera!”

Erika Jayne and Denise Richards. Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment; John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Denise, 49, spent the majority of the season on the defensive after Brandi Glanville claimed she hooked up with the Wild Things star, which Denise repeatedly denied. The Drinking and Tweeting author, 47, also alleged that the Bold and the Beautiful star talked poorly about Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and her other costars. Denise admitted in a confessional to badmouthing Teddi, 39, but changed her story during the reunion.

Erika was not happy Brandi was not allowed to say her piece at the reunion either. “Had it been any other Housewife in that situation, Brandi would’ve been seated right there to confront her,” she noted on Daily Pop. “But she wasn’t. … It puts us in a weird place — and you know this game better than me, Justin [Sylvester] — so when the Brandi thing comes to light, we as a cast have to talk about it. And we’re dragged into it.”

She added: “Now you’re taking Brandi, who’s an important piece of this story for months now, and you’re not letting her speak? And I just feel like had it been any other woman, Brandi would’ve been there.”

Erika then speculated that Denise struggled to adapt to the format of the show because she’s an actress. “There’s no stop and start. There’s no script,” she said. “You’re talking off the top of your head. Everything is up for grabs. Everything will and can be used. And you have to be able to live in that space. And there’s no protection from production or the network or your friends or, you know, anyone. … Everybody looks bad. Everybody takes a hit. Everybody stumbles, and there’s no retakes, really.”

Denise’s rep confirmed on September 9 that she decided to leave the show after two seasons.

“The word of the night is calculated #timing,” Brandi tweeted after the news broke. “#Are you f–king kidding me.”

Episode 25

Gizelle Bryant Blames Monique Samuels for ‘RHOP’ Fight With Candiace Dillard
The fight heard all around Potomac! The long-awaited confrontation between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard is set to go down on the September 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and star Gizelle Bryant is...
Episode 25

Wendy Osefo Questioned Her 'RHOP' Role After Physical Fight
Having regrets? The explosive fight on The Real Housewives of Potomac left Monique Samuels bloody, Candiace Dillard shaken and Dr. Wendy Osefo questioning her decision about joining the Bravo show. “That moment I sat and...
Episode 27

Jo De La Rosa: Gretchen and Slade's Relationship Was ‘Hard to Look At’
Time heals all wounds. It’s been 13 years since former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jo De La Rosa and her ex fiancé Slade Smiley split, but she admits it hasn’t always been easy watching him move on with her...
Episode 28

Why Teddi Mellencamp Feels She 'Came Out Unscathed’ After ‘RHOBH’ Exit
A blessing in disguise? In September, Teddi Mellencamp announced that she was not asked to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but now she feels it may have happened at just the right time. 'RHOBH'...
