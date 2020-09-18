Not quite ready to let it go. Denise Richards is on her way out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Erika Jayne is still ruminating on the trouble that the actress stirred up during season 10.

“I think the most frustrating part about all of this was that Denise could not even acknowledge what was said on camera,” Erika, 49, explained during the Thursday, September 17, episode of Daily Pop. “So it’s kind of like irrefutable evidence. And then just, ‘I didn’t say that’ … but it’s on camera!”

Denise, 49, spent the majority of the season on the defensive after Brandi Glanville claimed she hooked up with the Wild Things star, which Denise repeatedly denied. The Drinking and Tweeting author, 47, also alleged that the Bold and the Beautiful star talked poorly about Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and her other costars. Denise admitted in a confessional to badmouthing Teddi, 39, but changed her story during the reunion.

Erika was not happy Brandi was not allowed to say her piece at the reunion either. “Had it been any other Housewife in that situation, Brandi would’ve been seated right there to confront her,” she noted on Daily Pop. “But she wasn’t. … It puts us in a weird place — and you know this game better than me, Justin [Sylvester] — so when the Brandi thing comes to light, we as a cast have to talk about it. And we’re dragged into it.”

She added: “Now you’re taking Brandi, who’s an important piece of this story for months now, and you’re not letting her speak? And I just feel like had it been any other woman, Brandi would’ve been there.”

Erika then speculated that Denise struggled to adapt to the format of the show because she’s an actress. “There’s no stop and start. There’s no script,” she said. “You’re talking off the top of your head. Everything is up for grabs. Everything will and can be used. And you have to be able to live in that space. And there’s no protection from production or the network or your friends or, you know, anyone. … Everybody looks bad. Everybody takes a hit. Everybody stumbles, and there’s no retakes, really.”

Denise’s rep confirmed on September 9 that she decided to leave the show after two seasons.

“The word of the night is calculated #timing,” Brandi tweeted after the news broke. “#Are you f–king kidding me.”