Not their first rodeo? Brandi Glanville dished on her relationship with Denise Richards and the steamy encounter that started it all back in 2018.

After Glanville, 47, claimed earlier this year that she had sex with her costar while visiting her on set in April 2019 — which fans saw play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in July — she has doubled down on her allegations regarding Richards, 49.

“I really didn’t think it was going to be as huge as it is,” Glanville told DailyMailTV on Tuesday, September 15, referencing the original affair claims. “It’s literally everywhere. I think the denial with Denise has made it a huge deal, especially since it’s all over Housewives.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author said what she’s “interested in is getting the truth out there,” and therefore she revealed that the 2019 event wasn’t the first time she hooked up with the Bold and the Beautiful actress.

Glanville pointed to a September 2018 meeting with Richards as the start of their alleged sexual relationship, when the two sat down for dinner in Malibu before becoming Real Housewives costars.

“We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs,” the Salinas, California, native recalled, noting the meal began with their agent in tow, but things heated up once he left. “Then Denise said to me, ‘Oh, my God, does it seem like I’ve been looking at your boobs all night?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, pretty much.’”

According to Glanville, Richards asked to see her breasts because she was interested in getting hers redone, so the women went to the restroom together.

“We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down, she just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me,” the Drinking and Dating author claimed. “And I was down for it, I honestly didn’t mind. I was like, ‘OK, what are we doing, but this is fun.’”

The Bravo personality pointed out that both women were drunk and she was “flattered” because Richards is a “beautiful girl.”

After a few more drinks, Glanville claimed that the Real Girl Next Door author got even more aggressive.

“She said to me, ‘Oh, my God, I always wanted to f–k the s–t out of you.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ But I was going with it. I was having a good time,” she continued, claiming the two then went back to the bathroom and took things up a notch. “We were just making out, I had jeans on. There was nothing other than like a little bit of t–ty sucking, but it was sexy.”

When the ladies left the restaurant, Glanville said she ordered an Uber to take her home and when the car pulled up Richards seemed to panic, thinking it was the paparazzi.

“There was a little paranoia there and before we left she was like, ‘Oh, my God, I hope that you would never tell anyone about this, my personal life is my personal life. I trust you,” the “Unfiltered” podcast host claimed. “To me, it was not a big deal, two girls getting drunk and making out, but, of course, I didn’t know she was married at this point, she never mentioned [her husband] Aaron [Phypers] once.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly, however, that this story “never happened” and there isn’t any truth to the alleged account.

“This is just a complete fabrication and pure desperation by Brandi,” the insider told Us. “It sounds like a tacky porno.”

The source explained that Richards, who announced her departure from RHOBH in September, “would have owned this if it had ever happened” because she is “very open about her sexuality and has nothing to hide.”

After months of drama between the two RHOBH stars, the insider added, “Brandi is obsessed with Denise and keeping her name in the press.”

In addition to recounting the alleged 2018 bathroom hookup, Glanville told the outlet that Richards tried to make their fling a frequent thing — well before they allegedly had sex.

“It was nonstop [texting] from her after the first night we met,” Glanville claimed. “She wanted to finish what she started, that’s how I felt.”

According to Glanville, all she wanted was “a new friend that I liked that was cool and drank,” but that’s not what Richards had in mind. After avoiding the Wild Things star for two months, they saw each other again in November 2018 to start shooting the Bravo series.

The pair went out after filming and Richards husband, Phypers, 47, came with them, which is when Glanville claims they discussed threesomes.

“All night we talked about sex and how [Aaron] was OK as long as she was with a girl. She could never be with a guy,” Glanville said. “It was an interesting conversation and it just made me feel like, OK, these are very sexual people that are very open.”

It wasn’t until April 2019 that the women saw each other again — when they allegedly had sex — but Glanville claimed that she received frequent texts from Richards before that.

Richards has maintained that she’s never had sex with Glanville, but in July, Glanville told Us that she was “not lying” about the hookup.