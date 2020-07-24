Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 17

Melissa Gorga Gives Advice to Fellow Housewife Denise Richards: ‘Never Run From a Scene’ 

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Stay and fight! Denise Richards has had her fair share of drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, it seems like when the heat is on, Denise tends to flee.

Housewives veteran Melissa Gorga knows all too well what it’s like being in the hot seat, and advises Denise, 49, to “never run from a scene.”

Brandi Glanville Answers Burning ‘RHOBH’ Questions About Denise Richards

Read article

“I always say stay there and get out whatever you want to say. When you leave the scene, sometimes that’s not always the best way because then you lead them to talk about it and it’s not always the truth,” Melissa, 41, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the new episode of “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “So I personally never run from a scene. I sit there until I get my point across and explain it and state my facts.”

Melissa Gorga Gives Advice to Denise Richards
Melissa Gorga and Denise Richards Shutterstock (2)

Inside the Dramatic ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Reunion: Everything We Know

Read article

She continues, “You got to just throw in the towel and be like, ‘All right, I’m not perfect’ and that’s why we’re on the show, to show we’re not here to act like a Mary Poppins.”

The RHONJ star admits that her onscreen arguments with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice were “always hard” for her to film.

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

“It was just always hard for me in the beginning with my sister-in-law and all the family stuff,” the reality star tells Us while promoting her partnership with Bikini Zone. “If she would ever bring up anything that was family drama, I never liked that.”

The two have managed to put aside their differences and are now in a much better place.

“She’s doing really good,” the businesswoman tells Us of Teresa, 48. “We’ve definitely been spending time together.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 16

Not Tuning In! Heather Dubrow Hasn’t Watched ‘RHOC’ Since She Left 
Not tuning in! Since exiting The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2017, Heather Dubrow has made it a point not to watch the hit bravo series. “You know what? I haven’t watched the show since I left,” Heather, 51,...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 15

RHONY's Luann Says Sonja Morgan's Cabaret Payment Claims Are Not the 'Truth' 
Pay up, Luann! The Real Housewives of New York City headed to the Berkshires on the July 9 episode and drama ensued between Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan after it was revealed that Sonja was only paid $225 to be a part...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 14

Phaedra Parks on Returning to ‘RHOA’: ‘Everybody Has to Grow’
Finding love and not drama! Phaedra Parks isn’t looking to get her peach back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she is in a “wonderful place” with her boyfriend Medina Islam. “Right now, I’m finding love,”...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 13

Leah McSweeney Compares ‘RHONY’ Costar Ramona Singer to an ‘Evil Stepmother’
OG Housewives have a history of not getting along with the newbies, and Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney are no exception. Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever Read article “Ramona is like the...
Flip podcast card

Episode 12

NeNe Leakes Laughs Off Rumors She’s Been Fired From ‘RHOA’
She said what she said! NeNe Leakes laughed off rumors that she has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of season 13. Former ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Read article “I...
Flip podcast card