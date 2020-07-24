Stay and fight! Denise Richards has had her fair share of drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, it seems like when the heat is on, Denise tends to flee.

Housewives veteran Melissa Gorga knows all too well what it’s like being in the hot seat, and advises Denise, 49, to “never run from a scene.”

“I always say stay there and get out whatever you want to say. When you leave the scene, sometimes that’s not always the best way because then you lead them to talk about it and it’s not always the truth,” Melissa, 41, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the new episode of “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “So I personally never run from a scene. I sit there until I get my point across and explain it and state my facts.”

She continues, “You got to just throw in the towel and be like, ‘All right, I’m not perfect’ and that’s why we’re on the show, to show we’re not here to act like a Mary Poppins.”

The RHONJ star admits that her onscreen arguments with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice were “always hard” for her to film.

“It was just always hard for me in the beginning with my sister-in-law and all the family stuff,” the reality star tells Us while promoting her partnership with Bikini Zone. “If she would ever bring up anything that was family drama, I never liked that.”

The two have managed to put aside their differences and are now in a much better place.

“She’s doing really good,” the businesswoman tells Us of Teresa, 48. “We’ve definitely been spending time together.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.