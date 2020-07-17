Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 16

Not Tuning In! Heather Dubrow Hasn’t Watched ‘RHOC’ Since She Left the Series

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Not tuning in! Since exiting The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2017, Heather Dubrow has made it a point not to watch the hit bravo series.

“You know what? I haven’t watched the show since I left,” Heather, 51, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the new episode of “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I didn’t watch before, and I haven’t watched since I’ve left. I keep up with a bunch of the girls, I’ve run into some of them, but not the day-to-day.”

Real Housewives Who Have Been Demoted Over the Years

Read article

The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet author continued, “All my memories are very positive. It was an amazing period of time. Five years is a long run on a show. It was an incredible platform for so many other things that I’ve done and I’m really grateful for it.”

Not Tuning In! Heather Dubrow Hasn’t Watched ‘RHOC’ Since She Left the Series
Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment

Despite not tuning in she is up to date on all the drama surrounding Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson’s shocking departures.

Most Memorable Real Housewives ‘Friends’: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“I think everything comes to an end at some point. The thing about Housewives is, I’ve always thought that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” the former Bravo star told Us. “And so the franchise will live on and the parts sometimes need to keep moving and changing, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

In January, Tamra, 52, announced she was leaving the Bravo series after they tried to demote her. The reveal came one day after Vicki, 58, said she would not be returning after season 14.

‘RHOC’ Stars React to Tamra and Vicki’s Exits

Read article

“They’re both such incredible people and characters. I hate to refer to them as characters, but every year I would say, ‘they have to be done.’ There’s always something going on in their lives,” ‘the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host told Us. “They’re just rich with situations and things that are fun to watch.”

Episode 15

RHONY's Luann Says Sonja Morgan's Cabaret Payment Claims Are Not the 'Truth' 
Pay up, Luann! The Real Housewives of New York City headed to the Berkshires on the July 9 episode and drama ensued between Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan after it was revealed that Sonja was only paid $225 to be a part...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 14

Phaedra Parks on Returning to ‘RHOA’: ‘Everybody Has to Grow’
Finding love and not drama! Phaedra Parks isn’t looking to get her peach back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she is in a “wonderful place” with her boyfriend Medina Islam. “Right now, I’m finding love,”...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 13

Leah McSweeney Compares ‘RHONY’ Costar Ramona Singer to an ‘Evil Stepmother’
OG Housewives have a history of not getting along with the newbies, and Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney are no exception. Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever Read article “Ramona is like the...
Flip podcast card

Episode 12

NeNe Leakes Laughs Off Rumors She’s Been Fired From ‘RHOA’
She said what she said! NeNe Leakes laughed off rumors that she has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of season 13. Former ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Read article “I...
Flip podcast card

Episode 11

Brielle Biermann Hopes Mom Kim Never Returns to 'RHOA': It's 'Not Good'
Stay where you are! Despite NeNe Leakes wanting Kim Zolciak-Biermann back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Brielle Biermann is hoping that doesn’t happen. “I don’t know why she would. She has her own TV show and it’s...
Flip podcast card