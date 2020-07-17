Not tuning in! Since exiting The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2017, Heather Dubrow has made it a point not to watch the hit bravo series.

“You know what? I haven’t watched the show since I left,” Heather, 51, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the new episode of “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I didn’t watch before, and I haven’t watched since I’ve left. I keep up with a bunch of the girls, I’ve run into some of them, but not the day-to-day.”

The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet author continued, “All my memories are very positive. It was an amazing period of time. Five years is a long run on a show. It was an incredible platform for so many other things that I’ve done and I’m really grateful for it.”

Despite not tuning in she is up to date on all the drama surrounding Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson’s shocking departures.

“I think everything comes to an end at some point. The thing about Housewives is, I’ve always thought that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” the former Bravo star told Us. “And so the franchise will live on and the parts sometimes need to keep moving and changing, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

In January, Tamra, 52, announced she was leaving the Bravo series after they tried to demote her. The reveal came one day after Vicki, 58, said she would not be returning after season 14.

“They’re both such incredible people and characters. I hate to refer to them as characters, but every year I would say, ‘they have to be done.’ There’s always something going on in their lives,” ‘the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host told Us. “They’re just rich with situations and things that are fun to watch.”