Finding love and not drama! Phaedra Parks isn’t looking to get her peach back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she is in a “wonderful place” with her boyfriend Medina Islam.

“Right now, I’m finding love,” Phaedra says on the new episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives”podcast. “I’m really in a wonderful place. I’m happy. I want to love, love, not fight for love. I’m in a great place. I’m always happy for those years I spent [on the show], but everybody has to grow.”

Phaedra’s former costar, Nene Leakes, has been campaigning for her to return to the series ever since her controversial exit in 2017.

“I love Nene. We’re from the same hometown and I really respect her because she’s a mogul in every sense of the word,” the former Bravo star told Us. “And I’ve seen her just grow by leaps and bounds.”

The Marriage Boot Camp contestant, 46, had a falling out with Kandi Burruss after she admitted during the season 9 reunion that she told Porsha Williams about Kandi, 44, and husband Todd Tucker’s alleged plan to drug Porsha and have sex with her.

Kandi denied those allegations and Phaedra was fired from the show.

However, Phaedra is making her mark on reality TV once again, starring in Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition alongside Islam, 36.

“He has a daughter, so we are both very respectful of each other as parents,” the Georgia native told Us. “That’s what really made me gravitate toward him because he had no issues with my stance on being in my children’s life at a certain point. I don’t think that you should just bring in a lot of random people. I’m very private because I have to be protective.”

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursday, July 2, at 9 p.m. ET.