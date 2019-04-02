Is Phaedra Parks getting her peach back? The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is not ruling out a return to the Bravo series two years after her controversial exit.

“I never say never because that is very final and you never know what could happen,” the 45-year-old reality personality recently told Us Weekly at the Hustle & Soul season 3 premiere event in Miami Beach. “I am very happy. I am living my best life. I did for eight years.”

Phaedra went on to call the show an “interesting experience.”

“I wouldn’t trade it and I don’t regret it. But I think life is about evolving,” she explained. “That was almost a decade of my life. My children were born on the show. I went on as a newlywed. Got divorced. Now I have a new boyfriend in my life and I am very happy.”

The attorney, who confirmed her relationship with Chicago radio host Tone Kapone in January, shares sons Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, with ex-husband Apollo Nida. The personal trainer, 40, is serving 96 months in prison for fraud, but recently had his sentence cut down by a full year. Nida is now set to be released in August 2020.

While Phaedra may be unsure about her return to RHOA, one of her former costars made it clear that she wants her back on the show.

“I would love to have Phaedra back,” NeNe Leakes said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January. A month earlier, a source told Us that the former Glee actress is “gunning for [Phaedra] to be back on the show.”

It’s unclear how Kandi Burruss would feel about Phaedra’s potential return, however. The two women had a falling out after Phaedra admitted during the season 9 reunion that she was the one who told Porsha Williams about Kandi and husband Todd Tucker’s alleged plan to drug Porsha and have sex with her.

After the drug allegations — which Kandi denied — Phaedra was fired from the show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Francisco Alvarado

