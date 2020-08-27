Dorinda Medley’s time on The Real Housewives of New York City is coming to an end — and if the season 12 reunion trailer is any indication, so is her friendship with Ramona Singer.

“Go with your loser friends, they’re a PSA statement for a bad facelift, like yours,” Dorinda, 55, tells Ramona, 63, in Us Weekly’s exclusive teaser for the upcoming three-part reunion.

Dorinda and Ramona have been at odds during season 12 as the latter expressed concern for her friend’s drinking and anger issues. During the reunion, Dorinda flips the switch and claims Ramona is the one with the partying problem.

“Ramona is out every single night drinking,” Dorinda says.

“I drink water,” Ramona responds. “Why do you think I’m thin?”

Dorinda is quick to fire back that Ramona is “not that thin,” which upsets the Ageless by Ramona founder.

“You are disgusting,” Ramona says. “Oh my God, go to church.”

The two women are at odds again at the end of the trailer while discussing Ramona’s behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“People don’t wear masks outside,” Ramona tells her costars after Leah McSweeney declares that “people are dying” due to the COVID-19 crisis. “I followed the rules in Florida and I was allowed to come back, bitch.”

Leah is clearly surprised by Ramona’s name-calling, replying, “What did you just say?”

Dorinda then gets involved. “We are responsible for a message to the world,” she pleads with Ramona, who repeats that she “doesn’t wear masks in the ocean.”

Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer also filmed the season 12 reunion with host Andy Cohen at the Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, on August 5. The women sat six-feet apart at the taping, which was the first Bravo special filmed in-person amid the pandemic.

While Tinsley, 45, departed RHONY mid-season, Dorinda announced earlier this month that she would not be back for season 13.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end,” she wrote via Instagram. “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.”

Ramona was friends with Dorinda before the Berkshires native joined the cast during season 7. Despite the clear hostility between them at the reunion, the RHONY OG wished Dorinda well in the comments section of her post, writing, “All the same to you 💕.”

Part one of the RHONY season 12 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, September 10, at 9 p.m. ET. Plus, catch up on all past seasons of RHONY on Peacock Premium starting September 20.