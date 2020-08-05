The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 reunion is off to a dramatic start. Ramona Singer made it clear she wasn’t happy with Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan after they showed up late to the Wednesday, August 5, taping.

“I’m here at the studio, waiting to film, but guess what? Guess who’s an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann. I mean, really, girls?” the 63-year-old Ageless by Ramona founder began in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “This is so disrespectful. The fact that we can do a reunion in person is so incredible, they have such great staff here and they’re holding us up by a whole entire hour. If I can get up, you sure as hell can get up and I’m so upset with them.”

She also tagged her costars in the post, writing, “An hour late the divas.”

Ramona, Sonja, 56, Luann, 55, Dorinda Medley, Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer are filming the season 12 reunion at the Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. Andy Cohen confirmed that the special would be taped in person after the several Bravo shows, including Vanderpump Rules, Summer House and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, were forced to film their reunions via zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The cat’s out of the bag … I guess I will just officially confirm it. It is looking like we will be doing our RHONY reunion in person. I’m very excited,” he dished on Radio Andy last month. “There are a lot of protocols. Everybody has to get tested [for COVID-19]. There’s very few crew; there’s very few people allowed. We’re all six feet apart. I don’t think raising voices is going to be a concern because with that group. Hopefully this is gonna go well. This is very exciting to me. … It’s not an outdoor venue, but it is definitely a spaced-out venue.”

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host posted a photo from the set.

“About to shoot our IN PERSON RHONY Reunion!! Putting on a suit and tie never felt so good … Gonna be a great day!” he captioned a selfie with a mask and his RHONY question cards.

Lisa Rinna, who previously called the RHOBH season 10 reunion “bulls—t” last month, was quick to comment on the post.

“I must say I’m jealous Re In person reunion Which I never thought I’d say 😂,” the 57-year-old actress quipped.

Ramona also commented, “So excited !!!”

