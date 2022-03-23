Dorinda Medley: ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ 2 Will ‘Not Let You Down’

Making it nice for the girl’s trip! Dorinda Medley — along with several Housewives favorites — is gearing up for season 2 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff, and she promises this installment will not disappoint.

The cast — Vicki Gunvlason, Tamra Judge, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and Brandi Glanville — all gathered at Dorinda’s Bluestone Manor for eight days where “some were happier to be there than others,” according to the hostess.

“It really is a unique experience that a lot of people don’t have, it’s almost like being in college. You form a special bond that no one ever understands,” Dorinda, 57, exclusively revealed on the Wednesday, March 23, episode Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Even when you fight terribly, we’re a family in a weird way and everybody came out of it. We’re all communicating all the time, but there were some really hairy moments because I don’t know any of us, including me as the host, expected the intensity of being up there for eight days.”

Dorinda, who was promoting her partnership with Nutrisystem, revealed that she bonded the most with Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Phaedra, 48, and Eva, 37, but felt the pressure of being the host.

“It was great in theory, but when it came to fruition, they were all there and some were happier to be there than others,” the Make it Nice author explained. “You have to remember I didn’t know these girls that well, I knew Jill very well and Tamara and Brandi, who’s like a little sister to me, you know, we fight, we love, we fight again, but, the other girls were like, ‘What?’ because it’s the Berkshires, it’s New England, it’s not Orange County and it was a big responsibility for me to sort of keep them busy.”

She added, “You’re gonna love it. We’re not gonna let you down that’s for sure. It’s very old school in a weird way.”

As viewers wait for a premiere date for the Ultimate Girls Trip, the former Real Housewives of New York City star is staying focused on her health with the help of Nutrisystem.

“Nutrisystem now is just such a big part of my life and people say to me all the time, ‘How do you stand it? Don’t you get bored with it?’ You don’t get bored because you have so much variety and you tailor it for yourself,” the reality star explained. “It takes you a minute to figure out what you like, what you don’t like, and what your meal plan looks like. If you get bored, you just change it up. I’m pretty consistent with mine now, and it’s even especially good because now they have all these premiere meals that you make on the stovetop and you feel like it’s almost homemade. You don’t lack flavor it gets delivered right to your door.”