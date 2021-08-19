‘Tis the season for more Real Housewives! Ahead of the first-ever season of a mashup of different cities’ best-known Housewives, Peacock already has plans for season 2, Us Weekly confirms.

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks are set to appear on season 2, which will begin filming soon, a source tells Us.

“The girls have been in touch and are texting each other,” the insider adds. “They’re looking forward to returning to the Housewives in some capacity as some didn’t even expect to be asked back.”

The source noted that while some of the women know each other, others will be meeting for the first time when filming begins “very soon.”

Medley, 56, Gunvalson, 59, and Marcille, 36, each exited their respective shows in 2020, while Zarin, 57, exited in 2011 but appeared as a guest in recent seasons.

Medley was the latest to leave RHONY, revealing in October 2020 that she wasn’t asked to return for season 13. In February, she admitted to Us that she “of course” misses the show, adding, “I was a great housewife. I brought it!”

RHOBH‘s Armstrong, 50, appeared on the first three seasons of RHOBH as a full-time cast member before popping up as a guest until the end of season 6. Glanville, 48, for her part, has been part of RHOBH since season 2, appearing on and off over the course of the last 11 seasons. Parks, 47, hasn’t appeared on the series since 2017.

In April, Us Weekly confirmed that the first season of the new reality series was filming for Peacock. Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer make up the cast.

“It’s just them filming a fun show and getting the ladies together from different franchises,” a source told Us at the time. “Due to COVID-19, some Housewives favorites couldn’t be a part of it but if all goes well, they could potentially be in the future.”

Peacock is also bringing back The Real Housewives of Miami, which was canceled in 2013 after three seasons on Bravo.

In February, an insider told Us that the streaming service was searching for “a very diverse cast” with “women from all different backgrounds.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper