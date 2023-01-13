Throwing some serious shade. Kenya Moore is in the midst of filming season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and it appears that things will kick off with a bang.

“It’s been a surprise. … Day one shots fired, like, ‘What is happening? Why are people arguing?’” Kenya, 51, said during an exclusive interview on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast on Friday, January 13. “We had one week into production and there were arguments and explosions going off. I’m like, ‘Hey, am I back in Special Forces right now?’ I mean, I thought this was Housewives, so it kind of was like the worlds collided for a moment. I didn’t know where I was.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum teased that Shereé Whitfield’s romance with Martell Holt, who she has been linked to since July 2022, causes some issues with the cast.

“Well, honey, let me tell you this, the shade assassin had to come alive, and put some people in their place,” Kenya told Us. “So yeah, there’s some truth to those rumors.”

Although there is no premiere date yet for the Bravo series, fans can still see the reality star on the small screen as she competes on Fox’s new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The show follows 16 reality stars in the Jordanian desert training with a Special Forces team.

“I was basically the oldest woman there, but I held my own,” she explained to Us. “I really appreciate the fact that it was really engraved in us that it was mind over matter and it truly was mind over matter. I know that I’m mentally tough, but I didn’t know if I could be as physically tough as everyone else because they were Olympians. There were all these champions … an NBA player. There were so many people that were younger than me, stronger than me, faster than me, but I held my own, and for that, I was just really grateful that I didn’t embarrass myself.”

The cast includes Gus Kenworthy, Dwight Howard, Danny Amendola, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B., Nastia Liukin and Anthony Scaramucci. Dr. Drew Pinksy, Montell Jordan, Kate Gosselin and Tyler Florence were eliminated in the first episode, which aired on January 4.

The show puts the contestants through challenges that test their physical, mental and emotional resilience, which is much different than her Housewives experience.

“On Housewives we’re so used to tearing each other apart or throwing shade and just being as almost as nasty as you can when you’re upset, and I think with this, it’s the polar opposite,” the former Miss USA told Us. “You have to bond, you have to come together. Housewives, it’s just a different experience, but I would choose this, Fox’s Special Forces over Housewives, any day because it was just a beautiful feeling to have that close-knit family that had each other’s backs through everything.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Wednesdays on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.