Not afraid to go there! Us Weekly asked nearly 40 Bravo stars to reveal what they believe were the best and worst casting calls in their respective shows’ history — and several Real Housewives, SURvers, Summer House stars and more named names.

“Start with Landon. Oh wait, the first is Jenna. Landon. Jennifer,” Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis exclusively told Us without hesitation on the BravoCon red carpet, referring to Jenna King, Landon Clements and Jennifer Snowden. “All of the bad people — people with bad intentions that aren’t being themselves — are always the ones that f—k themselves over. Those are the people that aren’t here.”

Kathryn noted that “the rest of us get along pretty well” and praised the season 8 addition of Olivia Flowers.

“Olivia is one of the only people that I’m so freaking glad they brought on,” she said. “She’s so sweet and kind and authentic and real and I appreciate that in someone, and she stayed that way all season and that says a lot about her and her character and I’m glad to have her.”

Olivia’s on-again, off-again love interest, Austen Kroll, agreed. “I think that this year, adding our new castmate Olivia was a home run addition. I think that with losing Cam and Chelsea, we were really missing, like, [someone] down to earth and the nice girl on our show,” he said, referring to Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner, who both left on their own accord ahead of season 7.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey both went down memory lane by bringing up Tammy McCall, who appeared in season 8 but was never officially billed as a cast member.

“Remember the year when I was pregnant and we were in Miami and her nephew had almost knocked her out and she hit the floor? … They tried to make her a Housewife, I think. Or they wanted to. They had her taking pictures. What was her name?” Kandi asked Us. “No offense to her, but it didn’t quite make sense. She didn’t quite fit in with the group. Although, she ended up being good TV for that moment.”

Cynthia noted: “I love this girl. I don’t know if you guys remember when Tammy came on. She was kind of short-lived, but she was so sweet. And it just was such a crazy season for her and for us. I think that was when we went to Miami — the police were called, it was a lot of craziness going on. I felt like she was a great person. And I think she came on with me. But I just didn’t feel like the show was good for her. It just didn’t feel like it meshed, so I was actually relieved for her when it was over for her, you know what I’m saying?”

For the best additions — after themselves — the peach-holders both gave love to Kenya Moore.

“I will tell you the first time I met Kenya Moore, she was so funny to me. I remember it was some event — I can’t remember whose spot it was. But it was a little event and she was there. And when I walked up, somebody was about to pop a champagne bottle. And they popped and it then shot across the room. She looked and said, ‘Amateur.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, she’s gonna be good,’” Kandi recalled. “It was just the way she said it. The camera wasn’t on her, that was her natural reaction. I was like, ‘Oh, this girl is gonna be good!’”

