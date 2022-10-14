Speaking on everything. BravoCon 2022 made its triumphant return in New York City on Friday, October 14, and there was no holding back when it came to bombshells about everything from the Real Housewives franchise to Below Deck.

Lisa Rinna received a lackluster welcome from Bravo viewers when she appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel alongside Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne. The audience wasn’t thrilled with Rinna’s insight on topics such as “double standards” on the show.

The California native, 59, has received backlash for her involvement in season 12 of RHOBH. Earlier this year, Rinna came under fire for racist allegations after an onscreen argument with costar Garcelle Beauvais.

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist. That’s bulls—t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes,” she explained via Instagram in June. “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p—sies are go watch [Real Housewives of] Dubai.”

The actress later walked back her comments following online backlash. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you,” Rinna wrote on social media. “I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better.”

During season 12, Rinna was also caught in the middle of a feud between Richards, 53, and Kathy Hilton. Following a group trip to Aspen, the former soap star claimed Hilton, 63, slammed all of their costars.

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Rinna told the cameras during a September episode. “I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

Rinna added: “She’s screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.”

The socialite, for her part, fired back at Rinna during the first part of season 12 reunion. “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it,” Hilton told her coworker before listing all the women the Days of Our Lives alum has fought with in the past.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey chose to address her personal life during the convention weekend. Following her split from Mike Hill, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star, 55, opened up about the next chapter in her life.

Bailey was married to Hill for two years before announcing their breakup. “While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us on Wednesday, October 12. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

The statement continued: “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”