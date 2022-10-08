Still feuding. After Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ feud made waves during Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, the two sisters are showing no signs of reconciliation.

Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months,” Hilton, 63, wrote via Instagram comment on Friday, October 7, after Bravo producer Alex Baskin shared footage from the upcoming RHOBH reunion. “Just cruel and disgusting.”

Bravo dropped a trailer for the season 12 reunion — which airs next week — in which Richards, 53, was seen crying.

“I’m really not OK right now. I don’t want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?” the Halloween actress tearfully asked host Andy Cohen in the clip after being asked about her relationship with her sister.

Richards, for her part, disagreed with Hilton’s perspective in her own Instagram message. “Why? You know exactly why,” she replied to the RHOBH season 12 “friend” in a comment.

The sister’s feud first made headlines during the cast’s girls’ trip to Aspen, Colorado, which was filmed earlier this year. While their alleged beef was not captured on camera, several of the RHOBH ladies alleged that the I Want to Be a Hilton alum vented to them about her relationship with Richards.

Lisa Rinna even admitted during the trip episode that Hilton had an “absolute meltdown” while the group went out to a club one night.

“I can’t go through exactly what happened. … I said some things because I was just venting in a personal conversation with someone and it was not filmed,” the Cooking With Paris alum exclusively told Us Weekly in July about her alleged behavior. “I was frustrated. There’s not an excuse for it. I was doing all the press for Paris in Love. … Then I had to get up at 4 a.m. and get to the airport [for] a flight to L.A., then wait around for three hours to get a flight to Aspen. I felt like I was overtired, high altitude and a little sensitive.”

She added at the time: “I thought it was a private conversation and I just wanted somebody to say to me, ‘Look, you two love each other. Everything will be fine. You’re just overtired,’” she added. “I just wanted someone to vent to. And I guess that what I’ve learned is — I love both my sisters [Kyle and Kim Richards]. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody.”

Kyle, for her part, has been extremely “affected” by her sibling drama. “I was just sort of like, ‘No, I don’t want this to be going in this direction.’ It’s too painful for me,” she admitted in an after-show clip from the Bravo series. “So much for my happy place [being Aspen]. It’s still my happy place. I just want to be clear about that. But that was not a happy time at all.”

The first part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion airs on Bravo on Wednesday, October 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET.