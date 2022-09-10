Mentioning it all! Andy Cohen teased what’s in store for the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion — and it seems like drama is brewing.

“How do we feel like it’s going, ladies?” Cohen, 54, asked the cast of the hit Bravo series via his Instagram Story during the season 12 reunion taping on Friday, September 9. In response, Kyle Richards sarcastically quipped, “I feel like it’s going fantastic. Beautifully Andy, as expected.”

The Watch What Happens Live host then shared that “a bombshell” had already dropped shortly into the day’s events. “A mystery has been solved that I didn’t even know existed,” he revealed.

Cohen’s social media sneak peek comes hours after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that cast member Diana Jenkins wouldn’t be attending the reunion in person after testing positive for the coronavirus. Instead, she is set to make a virtual appearance.

“Diana Jenkins has COVID with symptoms and is under a doctor’s care,” the insider revealed. “She will participate in the reunion show via Zoom to protect herself, fellow cast members and crew.”

Jenkins, 49, made headlines on Wednesday, September 7, for donating $100,000 to family members of victims involved in a 2018 Lion Air plane crash. The newcomer hinted at the time that her decision came after costar Erika Jayne was named in a fraud lawsuit connected to the accident.

“I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on RHOBH. I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind,” Jenkins wrote via Instagram at the time. “I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much.”

Jenkins noted that she will be making the donation through her new charity, The Sunela Foundation — a non-profit partnered with GVNG to help raise funds for various causes.

Prior to the Bosnia native’s RHOBH debut, Jayne, 51, made headlines after she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. In December 2021, the two were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of the Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

Documents obtained by Us at the time stated that Jayne was being sued by class action firm Edelson PC, who claimed that Jayne’s divorce from Girardi, 83, was a “sham attempt to fraudulently protect” their assets and that the duo were “on the verge of financial collapse.”

In January 2022, complaints against Jayne in regard to the fraud and embezzlement charges were dismissed in Illinois.

“Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs,” according to court docs filed in the Northern District of Illinois, which Us obtained.

The Chicago performer, for her part, has continued to maintain her innocence amid the legal issues.

“I am the face of this instead of the lawyers that worked at the firm and referring attorneys and, you know, law funding people — instead they point to me,” she exclusively told Us in May. “For my mental health, it’s been hard. No doubt. But again, I couldn’t lose and I was just going to fight it out every way possible and still am.”