The drama continues. Erika Jayne was seemingly served with a $50 million lawsuit while arriving at the airport following her vacation to Hawaii.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, was approached by a woman at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, July 22, while in the baggage claim area. In a video obtained by Page Six, the woman handed the reality star a stack of papers and said, “I just wanted to give you these documents. This is a summons and complaint to serve you.”

The Pretty Mess author, dressed casually in a hoodie, accepted the papers before replying, “Thank you so much.” The Bravo personality had been on vacation in Hawaii with her RHOBH costars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins.

The latest suit was filed by Edelson PC, which has been handling the bankruptcy case of Tom Girardi‘s former law firm, Girardi Keese. According to Page Six, the lawsuit accuses Erika of nine charges including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and unlawful business practice and deceit.

The documents also allege that the Georgia native’s EJ Global company “was created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese to benefit Erika.”

Earlier this year, Edelson PC filed a separate lawsuit against Erika and her estranged husband, 83, but she was eventually dropped from that filing. That suit alleged similar offenses, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, receipt of stolen property and unlawful business practice, consumers legal remedies act and deceit.

Since announcing her split from Tom in November 2020, Erika has been locked in a series of legal battles relating to her estranged spouse’s business dealings. One month after she filed for divorce, she and the former lawyer were accused of embezzling settlement funds earmarked for the families of Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash victims. (Erika was dismissed from that suit in January.)

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer’s latest legal drama comes days after Nicolas Cage‘s ex Christina Fulton sued her for alleged fraud and theft. In court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Fulton, 55, claimed that Tom and two of his former colleagues misappropriated her settlement funds to support their personal lifestyles.

The Snake Eyes actress — who shares son Weston, 31, with Cage, 58 — hired Girardi Keese to represent her after she was injured in a January 2016 car accident. Fulton was awarded $924,300 in the case, but she alleged that she didn’t know “where her money went until now.” The suit further alleges that a portion of her “dissipated” settlement was diverted to Erika through EJ Global.

The “Pretty Mess” songstress has not publicly addressed Fulton’s allegations.

