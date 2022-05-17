Kyle Richards Admits to ‘Bumps in the Road’ With Sisters Kim and Kathy

Working it out. Kyle Richards has had plenty of ups and downs with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, but at the end of the day, she says they’re still family.

“My sisters and I are good right now,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on Monday, May 16. “Obviously, we’ve had bumps in the road, but we’re blood. We always come back together.”

Earlier this year, the Halloween Kills star made headlines for skipping a birthday dinner for Kathy, 63, but their RHOBH costar Crystal Kung Minkoff told Us it was just a misunderstanding.

“Kyle and [Kim] have a different group that they hang out with, so I think the show makes it feel like that’s [Kathy’s] crew, but, like, she had multiple birthdays,” the Real Coco founder, 39, explained in April. “That was just [one] birthday. We all have five birthday lunches.”

Kyle, for her part, pointed out that “most people” have both good and bad times with their siblings — they just don’t have to deal with the scrutiny that comes with reality TV cameras.

“They don’t have the audience observing and analyzing how and why, what happened,” the former child star told Us. “We’re blood — we’ll always come back together.”

The 12th season of RHOBH just kicked off on Wednesday, May 11, but Kyle said that Kim, 57, won’t be making any cameos this time around. The Escape to Witch Mountain star left the show in season 10, which aired in 2020.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum, however, did promise that the new episodes will be full of drama.

“You’ve just seen one episode,” she explained. “It basically was like that the entire season from A to Z. So, it’s gonna be torture for the cast members to relive all of this, but it’s gonna be fun for the audience.”

Viewers are eager to find out what went down during the cast’s trip to Aspen, Colorado, which is already infamous despite not having aired yet. In January, Kathy sparked rumors of major drama when she left a comment on husband Rick Hilton‘s Instagram asking him to help her “get out” of the excursion.

The Bravo personality later claimed that she had lost her phone and was simply trying to get the attention of Rick, 66, with her dramatic message. “I knew I’d catch him by saying, ‘Call me, get me out of here,’ because I did have my iPad, but I had 10 percent [battery] left, no charger,” the socialite explained during a February interview with E! News. “And I started getting scared, hearing all of the noise. I didn’t know what cab company to call. I didn’t know what to do to get out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

