Laying it all out on the table! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are reliving the drama during their season 12 reunion – and no one is holding back.

In a sneak peek trailer that dropped Thursday, October 6, the Housewives — including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Diana Jenkins and Kathy Hilton — sit down to rehash the events that occurred over the past 21 episodes.

The explosive teaser opens with Richards, 53, breaking down in tears. “I’m really not OK right now,” she tells host Andy Cohen at the end of filming. “I don’t want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?”

The trailer then rewinds 23 minutes prior to reveal an even more distraught Richards, who tells the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, that she needs “to end up in a better place here with [Hilton] than she came.”

Beauvais, 55, slams Rinna, 59, for hurting the Halloween Kills star by alleging Hilton, 63, had an off-camera meltdown.

The tension between Richards and Hilton came to a head during a cast trip in Aspen, Colorado. At the time, Rinna offered a glimpse into what allegedly went down between her and the New York native.

According to the former soap star, Hilton started to vent about her issues with Richards amid the night out. “She’s screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” Rinna claimed in the episode, which aired in September.

In Thursday’s trailer, Hilton can be seen going after Rinna herself, claiming that the Melrose Place actress “fights with everybody” and is “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

The I Want to Be a Hilton star then sits through a list of allegations Rinna made about the aforementioned night in Aspen, claiming that the party dress designer said “Dorit is a stupid useless idiot,” “Crystal and Sutton are pieces of s—t” and “I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.”

“I was f–king abused by Kathy Hilton,” Rinna says, before Hilton fires back, “Baby, you wanted it on camera, because your contract was coming up.”

Cohen also called out Rinna’s “disastrous” social media behavior, suggesting that the Bold and the Beautiful alum treats Stracke, 51, like a “punching bag.”

Meanwhile, Jayne, 51, opens up about her sex life following her split from Tom Girardi. “You have to have a roster, it’s like a team,” the “Pretty Mess” singer jokes.

The trailer also shows the Bravo women discussing Jayne’s own Colorado conflict, with Richard’s labeling her costar as “out of control” for putting herself before the people who were hurt by 83-year-old Girardi’s alleged crimes.

“I was not out of control,” the Chicago alum responds. “I was angry.”

The Housewives also discuss the situation between Jayne and Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder and the rumor that Kemsley had an affair with Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The reunion, which will air in three separate installments, made headlines weeks before the trailer was released. Last month, Cohen shared that “a bombshell” had already dropped shortly into the day’s events. “A mystery has been solved that I didn’t even know existed,” he said via his Instagram Story at the time.

Later that day, the Missouri native also teased that the sit-down was so tense, no group photo was snapped at the end of filming — a first in all of Real Housewives history.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion will begin airing on Wednesday, October 12, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The next two installments will premiere the following two weeks at the same time.