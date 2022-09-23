Keeping it in the family? Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton‘s relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years — and filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t any different.

The tension between the sisters came to a head during a cast trip to Aspen in a September episode of the Bravo series. At the time, Lisa Rinna offered a glimpse at what went down between her and Kathy, 63.

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Lisa, 59, told the cameras. “I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

According to the former soap star, Kathy started to vent about her issues with Kyle, 53, amid the night out. “She’s screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,'” Lisa claimed.

The Halloween Ends star, for her part, was confused by her older sister’s decision not to address their issues.

After previously mending fences before Kathy joined the Bravo series, the Little House on the Prairie alum admitted that she was expecting a different response. “I really, honestly believed that we would never go to a bad place ever again,” Kyle explained in the same episode. “And I don’t know how I can fix this.”

Two months prior, Kathy opened up about how her “personal conversation” was not something she expected to have filmed. “I was frustrated. There’s not an excuse for it,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 about what went down off screen. “I was doing all the press for Paris in Love, [which included] daytime talk shows and evening talk shows. Then I had to get up at 4 a.m. and get to the airport [for] a flight to L.A., then wait around for three hours to get a flight to Aspen. I felt like I was overtired, high altitude and a little sensitive.”

Looking back at the situation, Kathy expressed regret at how she approached things. “I thought it was a private conversation and I just wanted somebody to say to me, ‘Look, you two love each other. Everything will be fine. You’re just overtired,” she added. “I just wanted someone to vent to. And I guess that what I’ve learned is — I love both my sisters. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Kathy and Kyle’s ups and downs after Aspen: