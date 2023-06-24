Sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have returned to the scene of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills crime during a family trip to Aspen.

“Pre-wedding celebration with my sisters and our offspring 👯‍♀️,” Richards, 54, captioned a Friday, June 23, Instagram video of herself performing karaoke with siblings Hilton, 64, and Kim Richards to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family.”

The RHOBH sisters were joined by their respective daughters, including Kyle’s four children: Farrah, 34, Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (The Halloween actress shares Farrah with ex Guraish Aldjfrie and her youngest daughters with husband Mauricio Umansky.)

The brood had gathered in the Colorado resort town to celebrate Kim’s daughter Whitney Davis’ nuptials to fiancé Luke White.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Such a beautiful night with ‘Our Family’!!!” Hilton, who shares two daughters and two sons with husband Rick Hilton, commented on Kyle’s post. “We love you @whittlesdavis@Lukewhite 🤍🤍🤍🤍💍👰‍♀️🤵.”

Hours after their family karaoke session, the ladies hit the town and went to boutique Kemo Sabe, where Kyle and Kathy posed behind the bar in cowboy hats. In footage shared via Farrah’s Instagram Story on Friday, the siblings were all smiles as they held up bottles of “Kendall’s Tequila” and “Kathy’s Tequila.”

The Halloween Ends star and Kathy have been at odds since filming RHOBH season 12 last year. During the cast’s trip to Kyle’s Aspen house, the drama kicked off at Kemo Sabe when Kathy was angry at costar Lisa Rinna for ordering Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila instead of her own Casa Del Sol brand. The Paris In Love alum got increasingly agitated after the group went to a different club later that night and Rinna, 59, alleged that Kathy had an “absolute meltdown” off-camera and vented about her ups and downs with Kyle. (The I Want to Be a Hilton alum has since denied the claims.)

After the women returned from Aspen, Kathy attempted to apologize to Rinna on the show after Kyle felt stuck in the middle. They eventually left the reunion, which aired in October 2022, still at odds.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I think that it’s sad the way it’s being portrayed, the way it’s being received and what’s going on,” Umansky, 52, who joined the women on the cast trip, exclusively told Us Weekly later that October of watching back the drama. “But Kyle’s so strong and she’s such a good person that she’s not even out there really trying to defend herself too much and she’s just taking it in the chin, like the strong person that she is.”

Kyle and Kathy have also been candid about a potential reconciliation down the line.

“I’ve always said, I always forgive and forget. I care about all these people up here,” Kyle said during BravoCon’s RHOBH panel earlier that month. “I love her, she’s my sister, of course. … I don’t wanna fight with anybody. My friends or my sister.”

Kathy concurred with her youngest sister, telling Us at the time that “nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day.”