Family first. Kyle Richards put her drama with sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards aside to celebrate her niece Whitney Davis’ upcoming nuptials.

“My beautiful niece @whittlesdavis is getting married 💍💞,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, captioned an Instagram pic of herself posing with her sisters and nieces at Davis’ bridal shower on Tuesday, May 16. “A beautiful shower for our Whittles. So happy for you & @lukegrahamwhite 🤍.”

Kyle sported a dark denim blazer and pants paired with a nude shirt, layered gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings and an orange purse, to the event. The mother of the soon-to-be bride, Kim, 58, looked glowing in a colorful floral mini dress, while Hilton, 64, accessorized her blue patterned dress with a butterfly necklace.

Davis, 33 — whom Kim shares with ex-husband Gregg Davis — showed off her bridal beauty in a plunging V-neck white dress. Her sisters, Brooke Brinson, 37, and Kimberly Jackson, 28, looked just as stylish in their respective yellow and pink dresses. (Kim also shares son Chad, 32, with Davis. She previously welcomed Brooke with ex-husband Monty Brinson, and Kimberly with ex John Jackson.)

Kyle’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 34 — who she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — was also in attendance, sporting a black and white plaid dress and white knee-high boots in her mom’s social media family photo. The Halloween Ends actress also shares kids Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The Life Is Not a Reality Show author’s sisterly reunion comes months after she and Hilton were at odds on season 12 of RHOBH. Tensions between the two came to a head on the cast’s trip to Aspen Colorado. Following a night out at a club, costar Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having an off-screen meltdown, during which she allegedly insulted Kyle, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley.

“It was a barrage of, ‘I f–king can’t believe that I have to be around you f–king peons. I don’t like them, why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They’re idiots,’” Rinna, 59, recalled after the fact.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Hilton, for her part, exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “frustrated” during the incident — which she believed to be a “private conversation” — as she had a busy schedule doing events and press for her daughter Paris Hilton’s reality show, Paris in Love, at the time.

“I just wanted somebody to say to me, ‘Look, you two love each other. Everything will be fine. You’re just overtired,” she shared in July 2022. “I just wanted someone to vent to. And I guess that what I’ve learned is — I love both my sisters. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody.”

The sisters didn’t end on good terms following the show’s season 12 reunion that October, as Kyle left the stage before the cast’s group toast. Earlier this year, Kyle told Page Six that she hadn’t seen the I Want to Be a Hilton alum “in a while,” adding, “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest.”

Kyle’s rocky relationship with Kim — who left her full-time role as a Housewife following the show’s fifth season in 2015 — has also been documented on the Bravo series. Perhaps their biggest on screen drama was that of their now-infamous season 1 limo fight. Kim accused Kyle and her husband of “stealing [her] goddamn house,” as the couple bought Kim’s share of their late mother’s house.

Despite their family’s ups and downs, Kim told Us in July 2022 that she still keeps in touch with both of her sisters, albeit not often. “I haven’t seen [Kyle] … I did text both of my sisters the other day and Kyle wrote me back, ‘I love you Kim,’ and when I see the words, ‘I love you,’ I cry,” she said at the time. “I love both of my sisters so much.”