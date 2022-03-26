The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends.

Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”

When Green signed on to revive the slasher franchise in 2017, he decided to wipe the slate clean, erasing any continuity from the many sequels that have premiered since the original Halloween hit theaters in 1978. That means that Laurie Strode (Curtis) is not Michael’s sister, as revealed in 1981’s Halloween II. She also doesn’t have a daughter named Jamie (Danielle Harris), who appeared in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.

“I feel what happened with Michael Myers, unfortunately, is in those later sequels he almost became a Frankenstein’s monster. He became this superhuman — nothing could really kill him,” cowriter Danny McBride explained to Business Insider in May 2017. “That doesn’t make him scary anymore. For us, we look at it, and it’s much scarier to just have that man who is hiding in the shadows as you’re taking the trash out to the backyard, as opposed to a guy who could be shot a bunch of times and still keeps coming back to life.”

Though McBride and Green started fresh with their trilogy, they still packed their movies with tons of references to the previous sequels. In Halloween Kills, for example, a few Haddonfield, Illinois, locals wear the witch, skeleton and jack-o’-lantern masks that featured heavily in 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the only film in the franchise that doesn’t feature Michael Myers.

Halloween Kills also included the return of Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, who was one of the kids Laurie was babysitting in the original film.

“I had no idea it was going to be such a big deal and that, you know, it would have fans still passionate about it after all of these years,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “Just like when I signed on to do the Housewives, I thought I was doing a job for two months and I didn’t know if it was going to be a flop or a hit. … So, you just never know.”

