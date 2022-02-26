Out with the old, in with the new! The saying “everyone is replaceable” has proven to be true in Hollywood, and some of the biggest franchises have recast major characters.

Sometimes the general audience doesn’t even recognize the switch in actors, but diehard fans definitely notice. Filmmakers risk controversy and alienating their fanbase when they take the plunge and switch actors.

If a studio makes a character adjustment, the audiences want to know why. If the studio does not share a reason that an actor has been replaced, it is sometimes up to the actor to make the exit announcement.

The After franchise has replaced multiple actors over the course of the four films. The latest casting changes occurred prior to filming the third and fourth installment of the series, After We Fell and After Ever Happy. Shane Paul McGhie let fans know he would not return in the role of Landon after two films in the franchise and was replaced by Chance Perdomo.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will not be filming in Bulgaria,” McGhie wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “We could not come to an agreement, and I had to make a really tough call. I had to stand up for me, the way that Landon would. I am so grateful to you all for welcoming me into the After family and for supporting me along this incredible journey.”

When the After producers decided to film the last two films overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they recognized there may be issues getting the cast to return. “Some of the original cast were not available to return for various reasons, whether it be scheduling or other commitments,” the production team said in a statement at the time. “They are all wonderful actors and will be missed, however, we think you’re going to be really pleased with the immensely talented group that have chosen to take the roles.”

As a result of this decision, Stephen Moyer replaced Charlie Weber as Christian Vance, Arielle Kebbel stepped in for her former Vampire Diaries costar Candice King as Kimberly Vance and Carol Young was recast with Mira Sorvino taking over for Selma Blair.

Scroll down to see which of your favorite characters in movies were recast with other actors.