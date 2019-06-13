<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Kyle, 50, initially referenced rumors that her 54-year-old older sibling would return to the Bravo hit for its tenth season. “I would love to see Kim back,” she told host Jenny McCarthy on Wednesday, June 12. “The audience loves her and you know she has a lot going on in her life right now. She has two new grandchildren actually.”

Nevertheless, Kyle’s unsure about the validity of the gossip about Kim’s potential comeback. “I don’t know if that’s true,” she told McCarthy, 46. “I woke up to that as well.”

What the younger Richards sister does know, however, is that the reality series helped Kim maintain her sobriety. (Kyle revealed on season 1 of RHOBH that Kim was an alcoholic.)

“If anything, being on the show made her accountable and she says that as well,” Kyle revealed on Wednesday. “She says that it saved her life because, you know, there’s nowhere to hide and everyone knows — now anywhere she goes, people know who she is. She can’t get away with anything! So it actually helped her!”

The former child star was arrested in April 2015, when season 5 was airing, after a drunken confrontation with a police officer. (Kim completed 450 hours of community service and did not serve any jail time for the arrest.) She returned to the franchise only as a guest star in the show’s sixth, seventh and ninth seasons.

Rumors also swirled that the third Richards sister, Kathy Hilton, would be replacing Lisa Vanderpump on RHOBH — but Hilton was quick to shut down speculation, joking that it “would interfere with my real job of cutting hair.”

The Vanderpump Dogs owner, for her part, quit the show earlier this month after nine seasons.

