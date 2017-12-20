Kim Richards has completed 450 hours of community service and will not serve any jail time, pending good behavior, Us Weekly confirms.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, had a progress report hearing on Tuesday, December 19, where Commissioner Jane Godfrey deemed that she will not go to jail as long as she continues to uphold good behavior until her probation ends on September 14, 2018.

Richards was arrested in April 2015 for public intoxication at the Beverly Hills Hotel after an encounter with a police officer. At the time, police told Us that she “had too much to drink and was disturbing some of the other patrons” in the hotel’s restaurant. The reality star was asked to leave by hotel security, but refused. Richards then entered the hotel’s bathroom where she then refused to come out. When police arrived on the scene, Richards allegedly kicked an officer.

Richards opened up about the incident during a March 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I drank that night, no excuses,” Richards told the Bravo host. “I stopped focusing on myself. I stopped taking the time for me and going to meetings because I was taking care of other people and stopped caring for myself.”

Richards, a recovering alcoholic, explained that on the night of the arrest, she had a glass of wine at her daughter Brooke’s house. “I felt horribly guilty and I thought, ‘I need to go home,'” Richards told Cohen. “She only lives a block-and-a-half from the hotel, so I left and I realized, ‘Oh, my God. I can’t drink and drive. What have I done?’ So, I pulled into the hotel and when I pulled into the hotel I went in.”

Upon arriving at the hotel, Richards said she then insisted that she sit in her usual booth. “I said, ‘Please, I’m staying. I don’t want to drive. I’m scared.’ And [a staffer was] like, ‘No, if you don’t leave we are calling the police.’ And I really thought he was joking. And he called the police.”

The former child star faced more trouble four months after her arrest when she was handcuffed for allegedly shoplifting more than 100 items at a Target in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

