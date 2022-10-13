Not wasting any time. Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke kicked off The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion on Wednesday, October 12.

While Diana Jenkins was physically missing from the taping, which went down last month, because she was “not feeling well,” Kyle’s Halloween costar Jamie Lee Curtis made a cameo to deliver pumpkins carved with their faces on them. The actress appeared on an episode earlier in the season to promote her charity — My Hand In Yours — which she revealed on Wednesday gave the foundation its biggest bump in years.

The group got into the drama when Curtis left, with Andy Cohen kicking off a decision about Garcelle’s son Jax being bombarded with racist and hateful social media messages while the show was airing.

“It was the most cruel thing that anybody could do to a child. I mean, it was really cruel. It was his first week of high school and, you know, my Playboy pictures were sent to him,” the Jamie Foxx Show alum said before nearly getting emotional. “It hurt a lot. The one that really affected us all is someone saying, ‘If it wasn’t for your white Daddy, you would have a knee on your neck.’ … I’m trying to hold it together.”

The producer concluded the segment with a PSA about the hate: “I’m not alone in saying how appalled I am at what’s been happening on social media. You can love our cast and you can love to hate our cast — if you want — but only in the spirit of entertainment. It’s a TV show, everybody. There’s no room for this kind of hate. And Bravo unequivocally condemns it.”

Cohen wasn’t out of the woods, however, as Dorit called him out after the host “swallowed a yawn” when she was discussing the effects of the robbery at her home.

“Am I boring you? Are you kidding me? Again! Two years in a row, Andy?” she asked as a flashback from last year’s reunion played. “This topic is a lot harder for me than it is for you, Andy. … I take day by day, you know, there are days that I’m really great and then all of a sudden, I have some really bad days, and I have diagnosed PTSD.”

Kyle subsequently revealed that one of the men who robbed her home in 2017 got in contact with her to make her buy back her items.

“He reached out to my sister-in-law and said I was a person that burglarized your home, was put in jail and all of your items [are] at my grandmother’s house,” she said. “And then he was sending me pictures of the things. And then we sent him some of the money. And then he was like, ‘I feel like you guys are calling the police,’ and we’re like, ‘I don’t care about the police. I just want my stuff back.’”

Part two and part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion air on Wednesday, October 19, and Wednesday, October 26, respectively, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for the biggest revelations — so far: