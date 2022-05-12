RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Says Her Kids Still Don’t Know About Home Invasion

Keeping them safe. Dorit Kemsley revealed that her kids still don’t know about their home being robbed, despite footage of the night airing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“The kids still don’t know what happened?” Andy Cohen asked the fashion designer, 45, while speaking about the incident on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, May 11. “They do not,” Kemsley confirmed.

Three men broke into the TV personality’s Encino, California, home in October 2021 while she and her two children — son, Jagger, 8, and her daughter, Phoenix, 6 — were sleeping. Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was in London at the time of the home invasion.

While recounting the incident on WWHL, Dorit explained that when the burglars entered her room, she initially thought it was her children coming to sleep in her bed. “They sleep with me 100 percent of the time when PK is out of town,” she said. “I was in bed and all the lights were off. The kids and I had just flown in from London and we were all jet-lagged. … When I heard [the door] unlock, it’s a sound I hear every night, Andy. So, I just thought, ‘OK, it’s them.'”

It wasn’t until until she got up to investigate a light in the hallway that Dorit found herself face-to-face with the intruders. “They didn’t expect me to be home,” she continued. “I had to tell them, ‘Take it all. I don’t care about any of [my designer goods]. Just don’t hurt my babies.”

According to a statement released by LAPD at the time of the robbery, the suspects were in the reality star’s home for around 20 minutes and “took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.” The police also noted that the reality TV star “was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables,” during the intrusion.

“When [the first robber] saw me, he panicked and he charged at me and grabbed me. [He said], ‘Get down on the f—king ground. I’m gonna f—king kill you,’” Dorit recounted in the season 12 premiere of RHOBH, which aired on Wednesday. “I was just hunched over sobbing, going, ‘Please I have little babies. Please, I’m a mother. Please, I beg of you, my kids need me, please please please please.’ … I thought, this is it, ‘I’m gonna die, he’s gonna pull the trigger.’ I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids.”

While Dorit confessed on WWHL that it was difficult to relive the experience on RHOBH, she was just grateful that she and her children are safe and uninjured. “[The trauma] is ongoing. Listen, first and foremost, I’m so grateful that myself and my family are safe,” she explained. “Obviously it’s a particularly difficult time … but I know I’ll get through it.”

