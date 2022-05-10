Revealing her regrets. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has something to say about her initial reaction to costar Dorit Kemsley’s terrifying home invasion.

“I had had a very strange morning and day and I didn’t know a lot about what was going on, so I didn’t know the severity,” the Georgia native, 50, exclusively tells Us Weekly about her response to the October 2021 burglary. “I didn’t really quite understand. And my mindset wasn’t there, so I was being insensitive.”

Viewers will get to watch the aftermath of the harrowing incident play out in season 12 of RHOBH, which premieres on Wednesday, May 11.

In the clip, shared by Bravo on Tuesday, May 10, Sutton shows up to Kyle Richards‘ house in a chipper mood, offering cookies to the Halloween Kills actress, 53, who is sobbing about Dorit’s break-in.

“[Dorit was] begging for her life,” Kyle recalls to Sutton, adding that she had also spoken to Dorit’s husband, PK Kemsley, “who was bawling.” While the cashmere designer attempts to empathize with the actress, noting how she’s also been “putting out fires all day” in regard to her business, Kyle isn’t convinced. She questions the mom of three how that exactly relates to the incident and Sutton replies, “I mean, I wasn’t held at gunpoint. I’m sorry.”

“Please, I’m a mother, please I beg of you,” Dorit, 45, sobbed in the season 12 trailer that dropped last month, recalling the horrifying ordeal. “My kids need me.”

In late October 2021, the fashion was at home with her kids — son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 6 — when three burglars, who were reportedly armed, entered her Encino Hills house and reportedly stole $100,000 worth of jewelry. PK was away at the time.

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” she shared several days later via Instagram. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

Sutton elaborates on her response to the incident to Us, revealing, “I think had I been with Dorit, it would’ve been a different situation and I’m sorry that that didn’t happen. I just feel really terrible about the whole thing and that feelings get hurt.”

She adds: “I take things really seriously and always wanna be there for my friends when they need me. And I was not in this moment and I don’t feel good about it.”

The cashmere designer teases that fans “get to see how this whole thing unfolds in the season,” and that no matter which Housewives fight — or even if two “hate each other” — “we don’t want anything bad to happen to one another.”

Ultimately, Sutton has nothing but kind words to say about Dorit, gushing, “I really adore her and it’s been so fun getting to know her. I love spending one-on-one time with her.” She has also spent time with PK and the couple’s kids, calling them “a great family.”

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

