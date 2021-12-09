A Real Housewives-worthy love story! Not long after Dorit Kemsley (née Lemel) met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance quickly flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since.

“Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled of their introduction during a September 2020 interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish. “We had had a few things in common, so we went out as a group. And in that time it was a very clear — it was a lot of banter between him and I. And it was a very clear chemistry. But, I wouldn’t say that there was ‘Oh, my God,’ from either side, really an inclination. He had separated from his wife and he had children. So, he had a whole life before. And so there really wasn’t this thought at that moment. I was a girl about town with my own business in New York City.”

She noted at the time, “But [the chemistry] was very clear, very apparent. And then when we went on our first date in New York City, he took me to see Jersey Boys, which he had seen six times by then. … And I think when he saw that I was just like dancing around and enjoying it so much, I think for him he thought, ‘OK, this is definitely my kind of girl.’ And for me, I mean he’s just the more lovable fool, he cracks me up.”

After a whirlwind courtship, the pair tied the knot in a romantic New York City ceremony in March 2015. The Connecticut native knew she “was supposed to spend the rest of [her] life” with the entrepreneur, as she explained in a March 2021 Instagram post.

“We’re still as in love today as we were the day we got married,” Dorit added in her social media caption, while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “Life is always an adventure with you by my side @paul_kemsley_pk. And even though you may drive me crazy at times🤪; I wouldn’t change a single day with you. My soul became whole the day I married you. I love you with all my heart and I cherish our family and the life we are building together so much. Happy Anniversary bubba.😍(44 to go!! Ha!).”

While the fashion designer has continued to gush about her spouse via social media and during episodes of the Bravo series, she admitted she was one-and-done when it comes to marital celebrations.

“The one thing I will never do again is get married,” Dorit exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021. “I might wear the wedding gown, you know, somewhere in my own closet, but I’d like to stay married to PK for the rest of my life. … There’s that school of thought that, you know, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Even though I’m a big believer that, you know, much like on Housewives, they say that there’s the marriage curse on Housewives and there’s divorce that happens when they join. I think if you have a strong marriage, then that’s what stands the test of time.”

Before their nuptials, the pair — who joined the Bravo franchise in season 7 — welcomed son Jagger in 2014 and daughter Phoenix in 2016. (The England native also has two children from a previous relationship.)

The duo has endured ups and downs throughout their relationship, including a 2018 legal battle with her former Beverly Beach colleague, Ryan Horne, after claims that she owned her former partner money. Dorit and PK eventually settled the case with Horne in October 2019. One year later, she exclusively told Us that their financial challenges brought them closer as a couple.

In October 2021, Dorit’s home was burglarized while she and their children were asleep. The businessman, who was out of town for work during the incident, immediately flew home to be with his brood.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love,” PK wrote via Instagram several days later. “We can’t respond to every message (I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps). So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly.”

Several months later, the pair made headlines again after PK was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

“He’s very regretful. He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving,” Dorit told a photographer while leaving the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in December 2021. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again.”

Scroll below to relive the couple’s relationship timeline: