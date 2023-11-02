Dorit and PK Kemsley recently denied that they’re separating, but an insider says they’re still going through a major rough patch.

“They’ve been having issues,” the source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are trying to work through things with “couples counseling and spending time apart.”

Multiple insiders confirmed to Us that PK, 56, has been staying at a hotel in Los Angeles as the duo attempt to save their marriage.

“They both agree it’s the right thing to do,” a second source tells Us. “It’s been a rough period for them. They want to say on amicable terms whether they stay together or not.”

Earlier this month, In Touch reported that Dorit, 47, and PK are “living separate lives.” The outlet also published photos of PK leaving a hotel without his wedding ring.

Dorit and PK responded to the report in a joint statement on October 25 and denied that they plan to end their marriage. The couple — who share son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7 — tied the knot in 2015.

The twosome admitted they’ve “had some challenging years” and will “openly discuss” their issues in season 13 of RHOBH, which kicked off last week.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the pair continued. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

They concluded by asking for support from their fans. “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding,” they wrote. “We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

The pair’s relationship previously became a topic of conversation in October 2022 when Dorit’s costar Erika Jayne told a BravoCon audience that she thought the Kemsleys would be the next Bravo couple to split.

Erika, 52, later claimed she was joking, but Dorit was not happy about the remarks during the season premiere of RHOBH. “Standing up, going to the center stage, delivering the line, and then flipping her hair, coming back and feeling very good about herself — that’s not a showman,” Dorit told the camera in a confessional interview. “That’s a bitch!”

