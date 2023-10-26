Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and husband PK Kemsley are speaking out amid speculation that their marriage is on the rocks.

The couple issued a statement on Wednesday, October 25, shortly after In Touch reported that Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, are “living separate lives.” (The outlet also published photos of PK leaving a hotel in Beverly Hills sans wedding ring, reporting that he’s been staying at the property.) While the pair admitted to having faced “some challenging years,” they insisted that they have not ended their eight-year marriage.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” they noted in their joint statement. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Dorit and PK continued: “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

The twosome tied the knot in 2015 and share son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 7. In March, Dorit celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with an emotional Instagram tribute. “Twelve years ago I decided to share my heart with @paul_kemsley_pk 8 years ago today, I married my soulmate,” she gushed in the caption. “We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all. I love you so much baby. Happy Anniversary 🥂♥️.”

During the season 13 premiere of RHOBH, which aired on Wednesday, viewers saw Dorit confront costar Erika Jayne for hinting at BravoCon 2022 that Dorit and PK were on their way to “Splitsville.” Erika, 52, apologized and explained that she “gave a shady answer” to a “shady question.”

“To see you behave like that was deeply hurtful,” Dorit said. “What you said about PK and I was mean-spirited.”

Related: Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV The reality TV curse spares no Real Housewives franchise. Several Real Housewives duos who have called it quits over the years renewed their vows on their respective franchise before they filed for divorce, contributing to a “reality TV curse.” Dorit Kemsley, for her part, told Us Weekly in April 2021 that Kyle Richards warned her […]

When Erika further pressed Dorit about whether her marriage is “strong,” Dorit doubled down, saying, “My marriage is very strong.”

Sutton Stracke also got the rumor mill spinning during the premiere, claiming that there “may or may not have” been a woman in the car with PK when he was arrested for suspicion of a DUI in December 2021. TMZ confirmed in August 2022 that the case was thrown out due to “insufficiency of the evidence.”

Dorit and PK previously shut down rumors about their relationship in September 2022 when Dorit was accused of having an affair with costar Kyle Richards‘ now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. “Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” Dorit asserted during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying that she didn’t want to “give air” to the “annoying as F” rumors.

She added at the time: “It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) Who says true love doesn’t exist on reality TV? While it seems to be a trend that many marriages on reality TV end in divorce, there are still some reality TV couples out there beating the odds! Sometimes, it’s all about meeting the right person at the right time. That seemed to be the case […]

Before speculation spread about her marital status, Dorit confessed to Us Weekly in April 2021 that she has no interest in renewing her vows to PK. “The one thing I will never do again is get married,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “I might wear the wedding gown, you know, somewhere in my own closet, but I’d like to stay married to PK for the rest of my life.”

Dorit explained that Kyle once said “anyone that she knows that’s renewed their vows, like, their marriages went on to get divorced,” and the comment “stuck” with her. “Even though I’m a big believer that, you know, much like on Housewives, they say that there’s the marriage curse on Housewives and there’s divorce that happens when they join,” Dorit continued. “I think if you have a strong marriage, then that’s what stands the test of time.”