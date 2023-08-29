According to Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky aren’t the only ones facing marital woes in Beverly Hills.

During the Monday, August 28, episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Teddi Mellencamp brought up the remarks Erika, 52, made about Dorit and PK Kemsley’s relationship at BravoCon in October 2022. (The “Pretty Mess” singer answered Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, when asked which Bravo couple would be next to call it quits.)

“It bothers me very much. You know why? Because I didn’t know they were having problems,” Erika told Teddi and Tamra Judge about her past comment. “I was being in the moment and if you look back, you hear me say, ‘I don’t want to answer his question.’ … I knew she took it bad and I texted her and there was no response.”

Erika noted that Dorit texted her immediately and said, “I’m so very sorry,” but the damage was done.

After Tamra said, “If it’s not true, laugh it off,’” Erika exclaimed, “I know, but it was! That was the problem.”

“And I didn’t know. But then she told me,” Erika continued. “And Dorit also reveals some other things that happened to her post-home evasion that are pretty heavy. And I understand [now]. Had I known that, I would’ve never f—king said it. … It comes out that Kyle and Mauricio were struggling, Dorit and PK were [also] struggling in their marriages.”

Dorit and PK, who share two kids, previously slammed Erika’s suggestion that they were on the rocks.

“Obviously, neither PK or I were happy with what Erika said at BravoCon,” Dorit told Page Six in April, adding that she forgave her costar. “You have to look at things in isolation and accept that we’ve also had a friendship for seven years. You know, we went through it. You’ll see that. I can’t tell you too much, but we’ve obviously come to the other side.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also explore Kyle and Mauricio’s 27-year marriage, which made headlines earlier this summer when Us Weekly confirmed they were separated.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source told Us in July, adding that the pair are “amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

The twosome subsequently made it clear that they have no immediate plans to file for divorce.

“They almost ended their marriage. But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation,” a second insider told Us.

Kyle and Mauricio have continued to put on a united front. Most recently, they went on a family vacation in Italy with their daughters.