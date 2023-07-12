Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are still working on their marriage despite being separated, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They almost ended their marriage,” the insider tells Us. “But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”

Both The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, and Umansky, 53, who share three daughters — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, Portia, 15 — “really want to find a way to make it work,” the source adds. (Umansky is also the stepfather of Richard’s eldest daughter, Farrah, 34, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Us confirmed on July 3 that Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star pulled the plug on their marriage after 27 years — but have yet to file for divorce.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” an insider told Us at the time, explaining that the estranged spouses “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Hours after news broke of their separation, Richards and Umansky released a statement and clarified their current dynamic.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the pair said in a joint statement via Instagram on July 3. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

The estranged couple’s statement concluded: “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

While the news shocked many fans, the first source tells Us that Richards and Umansky had “been having issues of the last few years” which “came to a head” recently.

Richards’ confidants believe that she may have had an “emotional affair” with country singer Morgan Wade, the source says, adding that the rumors of Richards and Wade, 28, being romantic are “untrue.”

Richards, for her part, denied on Friday, July 7, that she and the musician are anything other than platonic pals. “We are very good friends,” Richards told photographers. When asked whether the stories of her alleged affair with Wade were “just a rumor,” she responded, “Yes.”

The Halloween Ends actress then shut down speculation that she and Wade got coordinating tattoos as a sign of their alleged romance. “She’s not the only one I have matching tattoos [with],” Richards explained, revealing that she has matching ink with former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp.

The following day, Richards cleared up another false story after Page Six published photos of her with Wade hanging out together. The outlet reported that the snaps were taken on Saturday, July 8, but Richards clapped back and stated that they were from a spring outing.

“This photo is from April when Morgan was in town performing at my [National Alliance on Mental Illness] event for RHOBH. She is not even in California,” Richards commented on the outlet’s Instagram on Sunday, July 9. “And I am not hiding my face. Please stop.”

Watch the video above for more details on Richards and Umansky’s relationship status — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.