Morgan Wade has made waves with her inspiring music and her famous friendships.

The country star began her career in 2018 as she and her band, Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers, released their debut album called Puppets With My Heart. One year later, Wade dropped her first single as a solo artist titled “The Night” and released her first full-length album, Reckless, in March 2021.

The album was something Wade was “extremely nervous to release,” she told Wonderland Magazine in March 2022, adding, “You only get one debut, and I had worked really hard on the record. I knew it was a very vulnerable record as well so there was added pressure when I thought about that.”

Wade followed up Reckless’ success with a deluxe edition of the album in January 2022. In April of that year, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville. Throughout her rise in the music industry, Wade has worked with artists such as Kip Moore, Julia Michaels and Diplo, in addition to garnering several celebrity fans.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards gushed about the “Psychopath” singer upon meeting for the first time in February 2022. “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞,” she captioned an Instagram pic of them having lunch together with friends.

Richards later denied rumors that she was dating Wade following her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky in July 2023. “We are very good friends,” the Bravo star told Page Six at the time, noting that the romantic speculation was “just a rumor.”

Scroll below for everything you need to know about Wade:

1. Where Is Morgan Wade From?

Wade grew up in Floyd, Virginia. According to the county’s website, Floyd is comprised of “small mountains, valleys, ridges, and small streams,” with the highest point in the county being Buffalo Mountain at 3,971 feet tall.

2. Who Has Morgan Wade Previously Dated?

While not much is known about Wade’s romantic past, she was previously connected to her former Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers bandmate Joe Link.

3. What Is Morgan Wade’s Connection to Kyle Richards?

Richards debuted the pair’s friendship via Instagram in February 2022, after which the two often shared photos of their hangouts online. “Much needed trip. Now back to work,” Wade captioned pics from her and Richards’ January 2023 trip to Italy.

Richards joined Wade and her family for a day trip to Universal Studios Hollywood one month later. Wade also performed at the RHOBH star’s Night of Music event in honor of her late friend Lorene Shea in April 2023.

After news of Richard’s separation from Umansky broke in July 2023, Richards shut down speculation that her bond with Wade played a part in the breakup. She also clarified to Page Six at the time that although she and Wade have matching heart tattoos, the “Wilder Days” singer is not the only friend she has coordinating ink with.

Richards continued to deny romance rumors after snaps of her sporting her wedding ring during an outing with Morgan were shared online. “This photo is from April when Morgan was in town performing at my [National Alliance on Mental Illness] event for RHOBH,” Richards commented on Page Six’s Instagram about the pics. “She is not even in California. And I am not hiding my face. Please stop.”

4. Has Morgan Wade Talked About Health Scares?

In addition to candidly singing about her struggles with sobriety in her music, Wade revealed in May 2023 that she planned to undergo a double mastectomy after discovering she had the BCRA gene — which indicates an increased risk for breast cancer. “I’m going really hard [with my music] up until November so then November and December I have off to rest,” she told Page Six at the time.

She continued: “I’m feeling fine, I’m just pissed I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out. That’s my only qualm about it. My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine.”

In June 2023, Wade shared via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome. “Keeping this short and sweet — if you see me shaking my head a lot I have Tourette’s. Some folks genuinely ask — others like to troll me, is what it is,” she wrote. “I make weird faces and noises sometimes and my head shakes. So just think before you judge.”

Wade noted in the post’s comments that the nervous system disorder causes her to have tics when she is feeling “anxious, nervous [or] upset,” but can also sometimes “start out of nowhere.” She concluded her message by shouting out people “dealing with Tourette’s and living with it every single day ❤️.”

5. What Are Morgan Wade’s Hobbies?

When she’s not writing music or performing on stage, Wade is sharing her passion for fitness with fans via Instagram. “Taking care of myself,” she captioned a June 2023 pic of herself showing off her impressive muscles.