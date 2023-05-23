Country singer Morgan Wade candidly discussed her upcoming plans to undergo a double mastectomy.

“I had the BRCA gene, it’s a breast cancer gene so I’m having a double mastectomy in November,” Wade, 28, said during an interview with Page Six on Saturday, May 20, following her recent tour. “I’m going really hard [with my music] up until November so then November and December I have off to rest.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, BCRA1 and BCRA2 are genes that create proteins to help repair damaged DNA. This can develop harmful variants, which leads to an increased risk of several types of cancers, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

The “Wilder Days” singer, for her part, is choosing not to focus on the health scare ahead of her second studio album release.

“I’m feeling fine, I’m just pissed I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out. That’s my only qualm about it,” she continued. “My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine.”

After getting the news last year while performing in Europe, Wade continued to work on her upcoming album Psychopath, which is set to drop in August. The Virginia native has previously opened up about the hard work that went into the project.

“Regardless of what people say about Psychopath, I’m proud because I feel like it showcases where I am at this moment in time. I have no choice but to be authentic. And I have to feel what I feel. And right now, I’m really feeling the music,” Wade wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 17. “It’s been a long time coming, but I’m so excited to finally tell y’all that my next album is done! Psychopath is the title of my sophomore project and it’s officially out August 25th. ❤️.”

Wade went on to reflect on the personal inspiration behind her second studio album — and how she has evolved as a performer.

“When I went in to make Reckless, I didn’t have any expectations. @sadlervaden and I sat down with the songs that we had written and gave each song its own sound and its own life… with no pressure,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 19, about her first album. “I didn’t know that Reckless was going to change everything for me. That record catapulted me into my career. It made fans and friends out of all of you reading this and coming to my shows literally all over the world, now.”

Wade continued: “When I started working on Psychopath I was nervous (still am) about following such a ‘critically-acclaimed’ album. But as I sit here and listen to this art that Sadler and I created (again), I am proud. This record shows where I have been since Reckless, and where I’m at now. I hope you guys can feel my authenticity and that you can get something out of this project.”