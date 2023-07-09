Kyle Richards was spotted seemingly wearing her wedding rings while out and about with Morgan Wade amid her marital woes with Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, was photographed with Wade, 28, on Saturday, July 8, while wearing a black hoodie and jeans. Richards held her hand in front of her face, showing the sparkling rings on her left hand in the pics, which were obtained by Page Six.

The outing came just one day after Richards denied having a romantic relationship with the country singer. “We are very good friends,” Richards told photographers on Friday, July 7. When asked if an affair with Wade was “just a rumor,” she responded, “Yes.”

Richards went on to note that their matching heart tattoos didn’t indicate an affair. “She’s not the only one I have matching tattoos [with],” she explained, noting she has coordinating ink with former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, July 3, that Richards and Umansky, 53, were separated. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source exclusively told Us. “They are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Hours later, the duo shared a joint statement clarifying that they weren’t ready to divorce.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Richards and Umansky said at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

The pair went on to spend Independence Day with each other and the children in Aspen, sharing pictures of their celebration via Instagram.

Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star have been married for 27 years and share three daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather of Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Prior to news of their marital troubles, Umansky exclusively told Us in April that he and Richards have to “work” at their relationship. “We’ve had an amazing marriage,” the real estate agent said at the time. “We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy and we just have to keep things going and work at it.”