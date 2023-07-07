Kyle Richards posted a cryptic message via social media about saying goodbye — but denied it had anything to do with her recent separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 7, alongside a since-deleted picture of trees while on a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Richards later clarified the meaning behind the post. “This was in regards to having to leave Aspen! 🤦🏻‍♀️ deleted,” she commented on Page Six’s official Instagram upload about her Colorado pic.

Her post comes three days after the duo celebrated the Fourth of July with two of their four daughters — Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15 — in Aspen. (The couple are also parents to daughter Sophia, 23. Richards shares her oldest daughter, Farrah, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day 🙂 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Umansky, 53, captioned a slideshow of pics and videos on Tuesday, July 4, including one of him and Richards posing with their dog. Umansky can be seen still wearing his wedding band in the sweet snap.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair — who tied the knot in 1996 — had separated after 27 years of marriage. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source exclusively shared on Monday, July 3, adding that the duo “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Later that day, Richards took to Instagram to clarify that although she and Umansky decided to part ways, they had no plans of getting a divorce. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” she wrote on Monday. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

She went on to state that there was “no wrongdoing on anyone’s part” in addition to asking for privacy. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” Richards concluded her message.

The exes’ separation was previously predicted by psychic Allison DuBois during the RHOBH season 1 episode titled “Dinner Party From Hell.” At the gathering, DuBois, 51, claimed that Richards and Umansky would split because he could never “emotionally fulfill her.”

Earlier this week, the medium exclusively told Us that she was saddened to hear of the pair’s split despite her correct prediction. “These are the predictions that are made that sometimes make people unhappy that when they’re confirmed it doesn’t make you feel good. It’s like predicting a death, but a death of a relationship,” she shared on Thursday, July 6, adding that she stands by her original prediction.

Earlier this year, Richards downplayed rumors that she and her estranged husband had parted ways after she was spotted not wearing her wedding ring while leaving the gym. “I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” she explained to Page Six in April. “And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’”

Farrah, for her part, called the separation rumors “stories”, telling Page Six that same month, “People are going to find something and try to make it into a story. And I feel like at this point, we’ve already been through so much. I mean, who cares?”

Umansky also weighed in on the split speculation. He shared with Us exclusively in April that he and Richards had to “work” at their relationship despite having “an amazing marriage.” He continued: “We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy and we just have to keep things going and work at it.”