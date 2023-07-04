Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s past comments about the status of their marriage are resurfacing in light of the news of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple’s separation.

Back in April, the 54-year-old Bravo star spoke to Page Six about how pictures of her leaving the gym sans wedding ring sparked split speculation.

“A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’’” Richards said at the time. “When this stuff would come up before, I would like, cry and I was devastated. But now, I’m more like, ‘OK, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on. Come on. Let’s see what you got for me here.’”

While Richards insisted that she and Umansky were fine, she did admit that she wasn’t looking forward to reliving the drama when season 13 of RHOBH premieres later this year.

“Obviously, you don’t love that because when the show airs in six months, I will be dealing with this and people are going to be talking again and more fake stories and lies. I am in my unbothered era when it comes to that. That is for sure,” she said.

Richards and Umansky, who wed in 1996, are the parents of daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards also shares daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

“My reaction, I mean, these are stories. This is what always happens,” Farrah told the outlet of her mom and stepfather at the same event in April. “People are going to find something and try to make it into a story. And I feel like at this point, we’ve already been through so much. I mean, who cares?”

The same month, Umansky denied that he and Richards were “getting divorced,” confirming that the Bravo cameras captured the chatter.

“[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is,” the real estate mogul said on the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast in April. “For [her costars] to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show … just kind of sucks. So we did address it and it is what it is,” he said. “I think, you know, in order to be on these shows you’ve gotta grow some thick skin.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, July 3, that the duo “have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together.” The insider added that they “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Hours later, Richards and Umansky once again denied that they have filed for divorce, acknowledging that they are going through “the most challenging one of our marriage.”

“Yes, we have had a rough year,” their joint statement reads. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”