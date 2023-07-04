Psychic Allison DuBois — who infamously predicted that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky would split — is speaking out about the couple’s recent breakup.

“My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated,” the medium, 51, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 3. “So, here’s my comment ‘I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on [Camille Grammer’s] divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you armchair psychics can sit down now).’ Mic drop.”

Allison — who was the inspiration for the TV series Medium starring Patricia Arquette — appeared on season 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. In the episode, aptly titled “Dinner Party From Hell,” Allison was invited by Camille, 54, to a dinner party with the actress’ fellow RHOBH costars.

During the party, Allison gave Kyle, 54, a reading and told her that she and Mauricio, 53, wouldn’t last as he would never “emotionally fulfill her.” At the time, Allison’s prediction for Kyle didn’t come to fruition. However, Camille and ex-husband Kelsey Grammer ended up having a messy split at the end of season 1. At the time, many speculated that Allison was picking up on Camille and Kelsey’s energy and mistook it for Kyle’s instead.

More than a decade later, Allison was proven to be correct. On Monday, Us Weekly confirmed that Kyle and Mauricio split after 27 years of marriage. (Us has reached out to Kyle and Mauricio for comment.)

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the estranged spouses “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

The pair — who wed in January 1996 — are the parents of three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Before Kyle and Mauricio’s split, rumors swirled in April that things were shaky in Kyle and Mauricio’s romance after the Bravo personality was spotted not wearing her wedding ring. At the time, the duo put on a united front and denied the speculation that they were separating.

“We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb,” Umansky explained on the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast. “[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a storyline. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”