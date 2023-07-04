Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are speaking out after news of their separation broke on Monday, July 3.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the twosome said in a joint statement via Instagram. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, appeared to indirectly address fan speculation regarding the nature of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” their statement read. “Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

On Monday, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Richards and Umansky are on the rocks.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” the source said. “They are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Richards and Umansky, who wed in 1996, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also the mother of daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Umansky previously confirmed during an appearance on the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast in April that their marriage was questioned on season 13 of RHOBH.

“[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is,” the real estate mogul explained. “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of bitchy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about.”

Richards is the only remaining OG cast member on the Bravo series.

“For [her costars] to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show … just kind of sucks,” Umansky added. “So we did address it and it is what it is. I think, you know, in order to be on these shows you’ve gotta grow some thick skin.”