Psychic Allison DuBois Looks Back at RHOBH’s ‘Dinner Party From Hell’ Episode Amid Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Separation

By

Psychic Allison DuBois is reflecting on her iconic appearance — and prediction — from the first season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split.

“I know a lot of people thought I’d be happy about [being right] and actually I wasn’t,” Allison, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 6, while promoting her podcast “The Dead Life.” “These are the predictions that are made that sometimes make people unhappy that when they’re confirmed it doesn’t make you feel good. It’s like predicting a death, but a death of a relationship.”

In the 2010 season 1 episode, aptly titled “Dinner Party From Hell,” Allison was invited over by RHOBH alum Camille Grammer for a soirée with some of her costars. The psychic — who inspired the TV series Medium — gave Kyle, 54, a reading and claimed that she and Mauricio, 53, would not last. (Us confirmed on Monday, July 3, that the couple called it quits after 27 years of marriage.)

“I went back and I had to look at the words that I used at the time that he will never emotionally fulfill her,” she told Us. “I stand by that.”

Allison, for her part, teased that the get-together was not at all what she expected, noting that it was “not fun” and about “four hours long.”

“[Kyle] exuded anger from the get-go. She was watching me, she was observing me, almost trying to size me up and I just was there to have a good time,” she confessed. “I was told it was a girls’ night. I was like, ‘Yay! I never go to girls’ nights. I’m always working, this is great.’”

Allison DuBois Reflects on RHOBH Episode Amid Kyle and Mauricio Split
Allison DuBois on RHOBH. Courtesy of Bravo/YouTube

While Allison was excited about the party, she revealed she couldn’t help but feel that the drama was inevitable and that the episode would become one of the most famous in RHOBH history.

After the episode aired, viewers speculated that Allison was picking up on Camille’s energy and mistook it for Kyle. Camille, 54, went through a public divorce from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer in 2011, one year after the episode first aired. While Allison and Camille were close friends at the time, the medium revealed she is no longer close with the former reality star.

“After the dinner party, [Camille] brought the recording of [the episode] over before it aired to show me. I was mortified,” she admitted. “But then to see the cuts of her setting it up to make it seem like I knocked a few too many back [it] really bothered me because she pre-taped that.”

Alison confessed that she found it “really hard to stay friends” with Camille after the incident.

Since her iconic appearance on the Bravo hit, Allison has released her own podcast, “The Dead Life,” where she interviews people who have witnessed death or have claimed to have an experience of life after death.

“I like to see different people from different walks of life share their experiences of life after death. And my listeners really enjoy it,” she explained, noting she’s talked to doulas, pet psychics and more. “We do different things. I love doing the podcast.”

“The Dead Life” has new episodes available every Tuesday and is available to listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

