From A-list couples — including Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — to reality TV duos — including Bachelor Nation’s Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar, and Bravo’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard— celebrities got in the spirit for the 4th of July.

Business mogul Michael Rubin’s bash in the Hamptons, which included performances by Jack Harlow, Ne-Yo and Usher, was attended by actors, athletes and musicians alike, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Odell Beckham Jr. and Travis Scott among the names at the Monday, July 3, party.

“Might need a whole year for my liver to recover 😂😂 Incredible night with incredible people ! ps good news – we didn’t need the medical tent this year, no major injuries lol,” the CEO of Fanatics wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, referring to his girlfriend, designer Camille Fishel, falling off the stage and being rushed to the hospital during last year’s festivities. “Big thanks to everyone who joined us – hope you’re hurting less than I am today lol In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year.”

Scroll through to see snaps from the stars celebrating Independence Day: