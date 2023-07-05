Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky put on a united front while celebrating the 4th of July with family amid their separation.

“Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day 🙂 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Umansky, 53, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Tuesday, July 4. The first photo in the carousel was a selfie snapped by the realtor, who stood beside Richards, 54, and their loved ones.

Umansky documented a festive parade and airplane flyover before sharing another shot of himself and Richards posing with their dog. The twosome grinned for the camera as Umansky wrapped his arm around Richards’ shoulders.

Us Weekly confirmed one day prior that the pair, who tied the knot in 1996, are on the rocks. According to a source, Richards and Umansky “have been separated for a while” but are “amicable” and still living together as they “figure out the next steps.”

As news of their split made headlines, the estranged spouses took to Instagram to address speculation about what prompted their marital woes. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they noted in a joint statement shared on Monday, July 3. “The most challenging one of our marriage.”

Richards and Umansky asserted that they “love and respect each other tremendously” despite their rough patch. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they added, thanking fans for their support. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The reality stars share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards previously welcomed daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Richards is the only original cast member remaining on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her marriage has been a subject on interest since the series began. Psychic Allison DuBois — who infamously predicted during a season 1 episode in 2010 that Richards and Umansky would split — shared her thoughts on the pair’s separation on Monday.

“My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated,” she wrote via Instagram. “So, here’s my comment ‘I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on [Camille Grammer’s] divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you armchair psychics can sit down now).’ Mic drop.”

Richards, meanwhile, exclusively told Us in November 2019 the secret to her decades-long relationship with Umansky. “I really think it’s important to let your partner grow, and change, and be themselves,” she explained. “It’s hard because a lot of times people are married and they change and then they grow apart. But if you kind of step back and let that person grow and you can grow together.”