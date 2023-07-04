Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi isn’t surprised by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky‘s separation — and the Shahs of Sunset alum is crediting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s recent body transformation as the giveaway.

“Any time a middle aged man starts going to the gym and taking care of himself, everybody assumes he’s cheating,” Gharachedaghi, 41, wrote in the comments section of Page Six’s Instagram post about Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, on Monday, July 3. “Why wasn’t the same assumed here when Kyle started going to the gym (Ozempic) and looking all snack-a-licious all of the sudden.”

In addition to denying cheating rumors, the Halloween Ends star has repeatedly slammed claims she used Ozempic to help shed pounds after debuting a slimmer figure earlier this year. Richards — who doesn’t have a personal tie to fellow Bravolebrity Gharachedaghi — attributed her weight loss to cutting out alcohol and committing to a daily workout routine.

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest … I’m in the gym for two hours,” she told ExtraTV in February. “I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.”

Richards added: “Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don’t think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I’m doing and you’ll see changes.”

The former child star’s personal life made headlines again on Monday when Us Weekly confirmed that Richards and Umansky “have been separated” for a while. A source noted that the pair are still living together and remain “amicable” while figuring out their next steps.

In a joint statement, Richards and Umansky denied that infidelity played a role in their marriage issues.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the twosome, who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, wrote via Instagram. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

Umansky, who exchanged vows with Richards in 1996, previously hinted that their relationship would be a major topic of discussion during season 13 of RHOBH.

“[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is,” the real estate mogul explained on the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast in April. “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of bitchy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about.”

Umansky went on to say that he wasn’t thrilled about his marriage being questioned on screen, adding, “For [her costars] to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show … just kind of sucks. So we did address it and it is what it is. I think, you know, in order to be on these shows you’ve gotta grow some thick skin.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Richards’ rep for comment.