Will the Shahs family get a little bigger? Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about whether she wants to have another baby.

“I’m going to be 42 this year, and the way I went about having a child is quite difficult to think about having a second one,” the Shahs of Sunset star exclusively told Us on Thursday, May 18, at the 5th annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Beverly Hills. “Would I have to do it the exact same way? The exact same sperm donor? It’s a little bit tricky, so I think I’m one and done.”

Gharachedaghi became a mother in April 2020 when she welcomed her son, Elijah Javad, following a previous miscarriage.

“The baby arrived last night in Los Angeles at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches,” her rep told Us one day after Elijah’s birth. “Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure.”

The Bravolebrity, who announced in October 2019 that she was pregnant with her rainbow baby, previously opened up to Us about finding a donor to conceive a child.

“I always say healthy and wealthy is No. 1 because I don’t want a relationship with a man,” Gharachedaghi quipped in August 2018. “I want a good father figure for my child, so I need to know he’s educated, you know, that he can teach his child enough about how to live and get through life and be very, very financially set to make sure he takes care of his baby mama.”

She added at the time: “If you’re a single parent as a woman, I would not know what to do with a boy, right? I wouldn’t know what to do, and I think I would turn him into this evil, fighting machine because I’m so alpha.”

Gharachedaghi was previously married to businessman Shalom Yeroushalmifor one year, ultimately calling it quits in 2018. The model later told Us that the decision to have kids played a major role in their breakup.

“I think this marriage [showed me I could raise a child],” she exclusively revealed in 2018. “I never believed in marriage, and I did this marriage for him, and I immediately realized it was OK to be selfish … I’m not getting younger. It’s not going to change, and why not just now? Why not do it?”

Gharachedaghi has since loved her life as a single mother to her little boy, who is now 3. The dynamic duo even had a special Mother’s Day celebration earlier this month.

“[It] was great,” she gushed on Thursday. “It was just at my house, we had a little pool party, family came over, hung out and [it was] relaxing.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones