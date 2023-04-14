Not holding back. Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi slammed Raquel Leviss’ decision to seek mental health treatment amid the ongoing fallout from her affair with Tom Sandoval.

“Daaaaaamn, I should’ve checked myself into a mental health facility every season of Shahs if I knew it would gain me sympathy,” Gharachedaghi, 41, wrote in an Instagram comment on Friday, April 14. “Own your sh*t!”

Fans were quick to react to the reality stars’ remarks, with some applauding Gharachedaghi for being real while others asked her to “leave [Leviss] alone” and called her criticism “disgusting.”

“The online bullying, threats, and hate are disgusting,” one social media user wrote in response to the entrepreneur. “There’s no doubt in my mind that she is having serious mental health struggles – anyone would. I wish people would stop before they post and have empathy for another human being.”

Earlier on Friday, a rep for Leviss, 28, confirmed to Us Weekly that the former beauty queen was in rehab seeking treatment for mental health issues.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement read. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Leviss’ decision to enter treatment comes just one month after news of her affair with Sandoval, 40, made headlines. The TomTom cofounder split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after the Florida native, 37, became privy to his infidelity.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Following news of the cheating scandal, Leviss issued an apology to Madix, sharing that she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

While Leviss and Sandoval both had to come face-to-face with their costars at the taping of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion last month, they’ve also faced a large amount of public scrutiny.

The Michigan native’s restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s — which he co-owns with costar and longtime pal Tom Schwartz — was forced to address the backlash their eatery had received after news of Sandoval’s affair broke.

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” the Instagram page for Schwartz and Sandy’s wrote last month. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

In the lengthy statement, the account for the West Hollywood establishment called out the negative reviews on Yelp in response to the drama.

“We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant,” the post read. “We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, also released a statement asking fans not to attack his place of business.

“Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” he pleaded. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

During a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance earlier this month, Schwartz, 40 — who revealed that he knew about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair since August 2022 — opened up about his experience being business partners with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer during such a tumultuous time in his life.

“He’s like a shell of himself. He’s not realizing the negative impact this has had on his other ventures. Businesses, bars, the band,” Schwartz told host Andy Cohen, sharing that Leviss is Sandoval’s “heroin” and that he is currently “infatuated” with the California native. “He took advantage of my kindness and put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake.”

He went on to ask for sympathy for his friend as he continues to face “vitriol” from the fallout.

“Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” Schwartz said. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Schwartz’s fellow Pump Rules costars, however, had a different opinion about how fans should react. Katie Maloney — who finalized her divorce from Schwartz last year — tweeted a clip of the comment, writing, “You’re the only [one] that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!”

Lala Kent — who has been particularly vocal in her disgust about the duo’s affair — wrote via her Instagram Stories: “Did Schwartzy really just say, ‘If you see Sandovol in the street, give him a hug?’ We’re atomic wedgie-ying his ass. We’re punching him straight in the d—k,” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO, 32, claimed.